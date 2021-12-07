UAE, Dubai change work week to connect with global markets





Moving away from the current schedule Sunday through Thursday the first from a Gulf state will help the UAE “achieve business continuity and alignment with global economies and banks”. the government said in a statement. CHANGING will take effect on January 1 and will apply to government employees and schools. The UAE, which has a predominantly Muslim population, said work will be completed at 12:00 local time (3 a.m. ET) on Friday to allow people to attend prayers. Friday is considered the holiest day of the week for Muslims. From January, prayers will begin at 1:15 p.m. local time, about an hour later than currently. Public sector employees will also be offered the opportunity to work flexibly on Friday, including from home, the government said. Abdulrahman Al Awar, director general of human resources for the UAE government, said private companies will be able to choose the weekend they think is best for their business, provided employees given at least one day off. “So each company will decide based on the sector in which it operates, based on their customers and the operations they are managing,” he told CNN. Other predominantly Muslim countries including Indonesia, Turkey, Morocco and Malaysia, have approved a schedule from Monday to Friday. While softening business ties around the world, the change will mean the UAE is no longer in sync with neighbors like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. Government of Dubai announced she would shift her week in line with the Emirates’s broader policy. This is not the first time the UAE has changed its work week. Between 1999 and 2006, the country had a weekend Thursday and Friday, before changing it to Friday-Saturday. Caroline Faraj in Dubai and Celine Alkhaldi in Abu Dhabi contributed to this story.

