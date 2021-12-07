Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

The World Health Organization’s Office for Europe said on Tuesday that children in the five to 14 age group now account for the highest rate of COVID-19 infection reported in the region.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute last resort” and said deaths from COVID-19 remain “significantly below previous peaks”. But he said coronavirus cases and deaths have more than doubled in the past two months in the region of 53 countries lying in Central Asia.

He stressed the continuing threat from the widespread delta variant and noted that the new omicron variant has so far accounted for 432 confirmed cases in 21 countries in the region.

“The delta variant remains prevalent throughout Europe and Central Asia and we know that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in reducing serious illness and death from it,” he told reporters at the WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen. . “It remains to be seen how and whether the latest version of the COVID-19 concern, omicron, will be more transmissible, or more or less severe.”

Kluge urged countries to “protect children and schools” amid rapidly rising cases among young people in the region, and said the incidence of COVID-19 was two to three times higher in young children than the average population in some countries. . Children tend to face less severe cases than the most vulnerable populations such as the elderly, health care workers and people with weaker immune systems.

“As the school holidays approach, we must also acknowledge that children contaminate their parents and grandparents at home, with a 10 times higher risk of these adults developing serious illnesses, being hospitalized or dying when they are not vaccinated, “he said. “The health risks extend beyond the children themselves.”

Kluge also spoke out against vaccination mandates, saying they should be an “absolute last resort” and only be effective in certain contexts.

The WHO European Region has been the global epicenter of the pandemic for weeks, accounting for 70 percent of cases and 61 percent of deaths worldwide, according to the UN health agency’s weekly epidemiological report released last week. .

The update from Europe came as public health experts and governments around the world struggled with how to handle the rallies and trips expected in the middle of the holiday season.

Travel restrictions 'could change at any time', says Transport Minister Omar Alghabra: In the face of the omicron coronavirus variant, are the new testing rules and travel restrictions effective? Matt Galloway talks to infectious disease doctor Dr. Zain Chagla and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra

-From the Associated Press, last updated at 10:50 ET

What is happening all over Canada

Dr. Peter Jni, scientific director of the COVID-19 advisory board for Ontario, talks about omicron, the risk and why he does not think the restrictions will be eased in January: Postpone all meetings in front of the omicron variant, says Ontario science adviser Dr. Peter Jni says all rallies should be postponed or limited to small groups of people vaccinated against the omicron variant.

What is happening around the world

A medical worker wears a shirt with the slogan against vaccine requirements for healthcare workers during a protest against Belgian government measures aimed at reducing COVID-19. (Johanna Geron / Reuters)

As of Tuesday morning, more than 266.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a case tracking site maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.2 million.

INEurope, thousands of Belgian healthcare workers gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and to demand better working conditions as a rise in new cases severely burdens hospitals.

About 4,000 people, some with placards reading, “Save your nurse, one day she will be the one to save you” or “My body, my choice” took part in the march, according to police in the Belgian capital.

The noisy rally ended outside the Belgian health ministry, where police at one point used pepper spray to keep some demonstrators away. There were no reports of injuries.

Starting January 1, healthcare workers in Belgium will have a three-month period to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Those who remain unvaccinated will be notified that their contracts will be suspended unless they provide a certificate certifying recovery from COVID-19 or a recent negative test.

Healthcare workers take part in a demonstration against a demand that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brussels on Tuesday. (John Thys / AFP / Getty Images)

From April, they can be fired without proper justification for refusing to comply. According to some estimates, around 60,000 health workers across the country with 11.5 million people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated individuals will continue to remain in isolation even after Austria lifts its broader coronavirus measures to the general public on Sunday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Tuesday, a day after he took office.

“The blockade on the unvaccinated is standing,” Nehammer told a news conference, while confirming that the wider borders would be lifted on Sunday as planned.

However, details still need to be ironed out at a meeting Wednesday between the government and the influential governors of Austria’s nine provinces.

The two-week blockade of Austria was intended to counteract an increase in COVID-19 daily infections to record levels, with restaurants, bars, theaters, museums and non-essential stores closed to all but the business taken. Hotels are closed to tourists.

INAmericasMexico City officials will begin offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over the age of 60 on Tuesday, officials said, as part of a government plan to use booster vaccines.

INAfricaUganda has the first seven cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a health official confirmed on Tuesday. Director of Clinical Services Charles Olaro said the variant was discovered in travelers from South Africa and Nigeria who arrived in Uganda on November 29th.

“We have already informed them of their status and they are already in isolation,” he said.

Olaro said the first tests performed on passengers upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport showed they were positive for the coronavirus and further tests confirmed the new variant.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Thailand on Tuesday reported 3,525 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths. The update came after health officials reported that people who came into close contact with the country’s first confirmed omicron case, an American traveler had now tested negative for COVID-19, according to local media.

INMiddle EastIran reported 3,514 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with 79 more deaths.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 9:35 AM ET