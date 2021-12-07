US trade deficit narrows in October as exports rise International Trade News





The October deficit was 17.6 percent below the all-time high of $ 81.4 billion in September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $ 67.1 billion in October, the lowest in six months, after hitting a record high in September. A large return on exports helped to offset a much smaller increase in imports. The October deficit was 17.6 percent below the all-time high of $ 81.4 billion in September, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. It was the smallest monthly deficit since a $ 66.2 billion imbalance in April. The strong export recovery is seen by economists as evidence of global supply chains beginning to unravel, and they believe smaller deficits this quarter could give a solid boost to overall U.S. economic growth. There were gains in multiple export categories, suggesting that a global economy in recovery has begun to increase demand for US products. US demand for imports had risen ahead of export sales as the US economy recovered faster than other countries from the pandemic. In October, exports rose 8.1 percent to $ 223.6 billion, while imports rose 0.9 percent to $ 290.7 billion. The deficit is the gap between what the US exports to the rest of the world and imports it buys from foreign countries. The politically significant trade deficit with China, the largest of any country, fell 14 percent in October to $ 31.4 billion. For the first 10 months of this year, the deficit in trade in goods with China is 13.7 percent higher than a year ago. The overall U.S. deficit trade deficit reached $ 705.2 billion so far this year, up 29.7 percent over the same period a year earlier. Trade flows were severely curtailed last year after the COVID pandemic limited economic activity. Part of the October export growth reflected an increase in oil exports, showing a return to more normal operations at the Gulf Coast refineries that had been closed by Hurricane Ida. The huge gains in U.S. exports and imports suggest that the global shortage of computer chips, which had reduced vehicle production, had begun to ease, a trend that has been observed by leaders in the automotive industry. Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, predicted that improving the outlook for trade would add approximately 1 percentage point to U.S. economic growth in the current October-December quarter. He expects gross domestic product to expand at an annual rate of 6.5 percent this quarter, a significant improvement from the modest growth rate of 2.1 percent in the third quarter. While the trade report provided evidence that supply chain problems were easing, Hunter noted that while the number of waiting vessels anchored in U.S. ports has dropped in recent weeks, they remain at historically high levels. He also warned that the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions that have been reinstated could hurt the services trade in the coming months. Tuesday’s report showed the goods deficit reached $ 83.9 billion in October, while the U.S. surplus in the services trade, which includes airline and other travel payments, reached $ 16.8 billion.

