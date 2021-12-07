ViacomCBS, CJ ENM in Global Strategic Partnership – The Hollywood Reporter





ViacomCBS and South Korea’s entertainment power CJ ENM have unveiled a strategic partnership that “will bring premium entertainment to worldwide audiences with a comprehensive global agreement that includes co-productions for original series and movies, content licensing and mainstream distribution” of ViacomCBS and CJ ENM “. services.” Under the pact, Paramount + broadcasting service will debut in South Korea in 2022 as an exclusive package with TVING, CJ ENM’s broadcasting service, marking its first entry into the Asian market, the companies said on Tuesday. CJ ENM recently agreed to buy Endeavor Content, boosting its ambitions in Hollywood. ViacomCBS and CJ ENM said they would “utilize their combined global reach, manufacturing capabilities, world-renowned intellectual property (IP) and successful origins to deliver key synergy opportunities to both companies.” Among the areas of collaboration, Paramount Television Studios and CJ ENM / Studio Dragon will co-develop and co-produce the English script series based on the titles of CJ ENM / Studio Dragon for Paramount +. The companies will also co-develop and co-finance films for theatrical performances and broadcasts “with the plan to distribute one theatrical film a year in different territories”. And ViacomCBS and TVING will co-finance the new Korean series for global distribution in Paramount +. Also part of the deal is a Paramount + deal to license Korean language series from the CJ ENM library. And the broadcast service backed by ViacomCBS Pluto TV advertising will launch a CJ ENM-branded channel on December 14 that will feature K content for the American audience. “Korean entertainment has become a cultural hoax with unprecedented demands, and CJ ENM stands behind some of the biggest international hits across borders, including the Academy’s winning film. parasiteSaid Dan Cohen, president of the global distribution group at ViacomCBS. “We are excited to partner with CJ ENM to deliver world-class content that will captivate our collective audience, expand our intercontinental footprint and accelerate the growth of our broadcast services with this powerful collaboration.” “CJ ENM is growing into a leading global entertainment company in line with Chairman Lee Jay-Hyun’s vision for expanding CJ’s presence to a global level,” said Kang Ho-Sung, CEO of CJ ENM. “CJ ENM’s large original IP library will create synergies with ViacomCBS production capabilities and distribution channels to develop into hit global content.” “We are focused on Paramount + ‘s rapid expansion into markets around the world,” added Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “Our strategic partnership with TVING enables us to accelerate the growth of Paramount + subscribers by bringing more premium content to the audience in this important market.” ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish defended the CJ ENM deal during a virtual investor conference Tuesday, saying the aggregation of broadcast offerings would give consumers “the best local with the best global, and we think this it helps us both. ” He also “certainly accelerates our plans in Asia,” where the company did not have big plans for short-term broadcasting, he said. “You should not be surprised if you see us doing some other things there as well.”

