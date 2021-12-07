International Isotopes Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Commercialization of a Radiolabeled Antibody Test for SARS CoV-2 Detection

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, December 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (“International Isotopes” or “INIS”) is pleased to announce updated information regarding research it has funded towards an advanced disease testing procedure for SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID pandemic.

International Isotopes has executed an exclusive license agreement with the Sloan Kettering Memorial Cancer Center (MSK) for a pending patent for a radiolabeled antibody test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. asset January 21, 2021, International Isotopes initially announced that it had funded the research and development of an advanced COVID test at a leading research hospital and we are pleased to provide this update and additional information.

In early 2021, INIS and MSK entered into a research-sponsored agreement to further advance and further research being conducted in MSK using radio-labeled antibodies to develop an accurate, free, portable, high-volume, rapid and noninvasive saliva-based to detect SARS-CoV-2. The sponsored research effort was successful and after a series in vitro analysis to determine the sensitivity, specificity, and automation of the test kit, the test procedure was further validated at Johns Hopkins University using live SARS-CoV-2 virions diluted in different concentrations of plate formation unit (PFU). The new test procedure successfully detected SARS CoV-2 virions at a concentration as low as 19700 PFU / mL (corresponding to 2.04 X 108 copy / mL) and up to 1970000 PFU / mL, confirming the effectiveness of the new testing procedure. While the initial research focused on the detection of SARS-CoV-2, INIS plans to support additional research and development to apply the new test method to other viruses.

Briefly, the patient’s saliva is diluted with a radiolabeled antibody to form a solution. The solution is then placed in a centrifuge and using a filter, the antibody bound to the target is divided in size by the unbound antibody. Detection of radiochemistry in the sample of antibodies associated with the target indicates virions. A very large number of samples can be centrifuged simultaneously, supporting efficient high-volume testing.

In terms of accuracy, using an assay, the radiolabeled antibody shows a normalized percentage of the target binding fraction of 1.73 to 2.5 nanograms (ng), confirming both the affinity of the radiolabeled antibody for bind to Spike S1 on the virus surface and detect Spike S1. at low levels up to 2.5 ng. The test requires a very small volume of approximately 1 ml of saliva. High-volume sample analysis takes approximately 30 minutes and does not require a sterile environment or expensive equipment such that new testing technology can be deployed in locations and locations with limited resources.

The licensing agreement with MSK gives International Isotope the exclusive right to commercialize the invention, which is covered by pending patent applications. INIS would like to thank the research team at MSK for their successful work so far on this exciting new virus testing methodology.

Steve Laflin, CEO of INIS commented, “We are pleased with the excellent results we have seen to date with this new viral detection and testing methodology. The prospect of developing a fast, free, accurate, sensitive test, non-invasive, saliva-based, for SARS CoV-2, its variants and any future SARS-type virus, it is exciting.We are eager to start testing on other viruses as the target ability and affinity must be applied of radiolabeled antibody to bind to Spike on the surface of the virus.to other viruses such as influenza or viral cancer.We are currently estimating the benefit of pursuing the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID detection, having “Given the large number of tests currently on the market. We will keep shareholders assessed as the commercialization plan matures.”

As a result of the licensing agreement listed in this publication, MSK has institutional financial interests in technology and in International Isotopes.

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards. The company also offers cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

Some statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding future expectations. of Company growth and commercial viability. of the SARS CoV-2 test. The information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and may change. These statements include a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the current results, performance or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement of the company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. . Other factors, which may materially influence such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company files at the Securities and Exchange Commission in www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year completed 31 December, 2020. Investors, potential investors and other readers are encouraged to carefully consider these factors in evaluating future statements and are warned not to rely too heavily on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made here are made only on the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

David Drewitz

Creative communication options

Investor and Public Relations

[email protected]

www.creativeoptionsmarketing.com

Phones: 972-814-5723

SOURCE International Isotopes Inc.