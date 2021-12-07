Omicron travel bans hit safari business in South Africa





Storm clouds move over the Tamboti Bush Lodge at the Dinokeng Games Reserve near Hammanskraal, South Africa on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Last travel bans imposed on South Africa and neighboring countries as a result of the discovery of the omicron variant in South Africa have hit the safari business in the country, already hit hard by the pandemic. (AP Photo / Jerome Delay)

DINOKENG GAME RESERVE, South Africa (AP) Recent travel bans imposed in South Africa and neighboring countries in response to the discovery of the omicron variant in South Africa have hit the country’s safari business, already hit hard by the pandemic. South Africa’s tourism industry suffered a decline of more than 70% of foreign tourists in 2020, with COVID-19 blamed for the decline from around 15 million visitors in 2019 to less than 5 million in 2020. Tourism employs about 4.7% of South Africa’s workforce. Britain, South Africa’s largest source of tourists, lifted its red-list travel restrictions in South Africa in October and safari operators had begun to see an improved outlook for the holiday season and 2022. But more after the news of omicron hit, bringing a new round of international restrictions on flights. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticized travel bans imposed by Britain and many others, including some African countries, as hypocritical, harsh and unsupported by science. He denounced the restrictions as travel apartheid. Safari lodges in South Africa are experiencing cancellations and few new bookings, said Fred Plachesi, owner of the Bush Tamboti Lodge at the Dinokeng Games Reserve, north of the Tshwane metropolitan area, which includes Pretoria. With only four guests over the weekend, Placesi said his business is feeling the damage. He believes travel bans imposed in South Africa are unfair and will have a negative impact on the people of South Africa. “I really think it’s very unfair for the country… it’s the people and businesses of South Africa and they are suffering,” Plachesi said. He hopes many countries will reconsider their flight bans and allow travel to and from South Africa again. “The year 2022 was looking quite bright because the borders were already open and everyone was happy”, said Plaçesi. We had started to have booking confirmations. It looked very good. But now he is grim for next year. After that, omicron, it looks like (the decline) will happen again as in 2021, he said. “So international guests and others then cancel.” Among the few overnight guests at the lodge were South Africans Tebogo Masiu and Smagele Twala, who wanted a break from their schedules in Johannesburg. They said they were shocked by the new travel restrictions in South Africa. For people running businesses that link South Africa and other countries and boost the South African economy … that’s harmful, said Masiu, sitting in an empty bar with only his partner and the owners of the lodges for the company. It’s unfair. They are victimizing us, Twala said. With the bleak outlook for 2022, Plachesi and his business partner try to keep the rooms empty ready in the hope that at least local visitors will embark on a safari tour.

