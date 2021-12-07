Increasing hospitalizations for COVID will aggravate the health care system, even without omicron: Ontario Scientific Table

Ontario could see between 250 and 400 COVID-19 patients seeking intensive care in January, putting more strain on an already strained health system, says the province’s scientific advisory board.

The latest modeling report from the group, published on Tuesday, said cases are on the rise in most public health units and recommends continuing public health measures and speeding up the campaign to vaccinate children aged five to 11 against the virus.

The predicted increase in ICU cases and admissions does not take into account the presence of the omicron variant, which injects multiple layers of uncertainty into the latest modeling and could mean the forecasts are too conservative, the group said.

Disease testing levels across Ontario have remained flat in recent months as the overall test positivity rate continues to rise, suggesting a real increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the science chart.

How many cases will increase depends largely on the pace of vaccinations, the group said. In a worst-case scenario that involves no further public health restrictions and about 30 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds fully vaccinated by the end of the year, daily cases could rise to nearly 3,000 by mid-January. .

If vaccination coverage of that demographic increases to 50 percent by the end of December, daily cases are likely to reach the range of 1,500 to 1,800 by mid-January, the group predicted.

In a hypothetical scenario in which further restrictions on public health are reintroduced, leading to a 15 per cent drop in overall virus transmission and 30 per cent of 5 to 11 year olds being fully immunized by the end of the year, the cases can be flattened. from about 1,100 a day to a point in January.

WATCH | There is no way to further loosen the restrictions in the face of the omicron variant, the scientific advisor says:

Postpone all meetings in front of the omicron variant, says Ontario science adviser Dr. Peter Jni says all rallies should be postponed or limited to small groups of people vaccinated against the omicron variant. 4:23

While overall hospital admissions and ICUs have remained stable in recent weeks, further increases in cases will inevitably lead to more Ontarians seeking critical care, the group said.

Hospitals are facing severe burnout among staff and high ongoing demand for non-COVID-19-related emergency care and may therefore struggle to deal with an increase in COVID-19 patients, the table said. .

In a press release, the government said that investments to increase hospital capacity mean that the health care system can “safely admit approximately 300 patients with COVID-related critical illness to the ICU without compromising emergency surgery.

“This will allow the province’s hospital system to effectively manage the ICU patient reception envisioned as the most likely scenario by expert modelers in the coming months. Ontario could quickly increase further capacity if needed,” the government said. .

In the same news release, the government said it was once again banning the removal of capacity limits in remaining high-risk facilities where vaccination testing is required as officials monitor healthcare indicators and study the omicron variant.

These venues include dance or drink venues such as nightclubs and wedding receptions in the meeting and event areas where there is dancing, as well as strip clubs, sex clubs and baths.

The confirmed presence of the omicron variant further complicates the situation in Ontario, the scientific table said. Early data suggest that it is more contagious than delta, and that people who are already infected with the virus are at risk of re-infection which means omicron may be immune-resistant.

That said, early data also suggest that vaccination offers significant protection against the development of severe COVID-19 symptoms from omicron.

The Ontario Chief Medical Officer is scheduled to deliver an update at 1:30 p.m. ET on the COVID-19 situation, in addition to his regular conference Thursday. You will be able to see it directly in this story.

Dr. Kieran Moore is likely to face questions about the omicron variant, with at least 13 cases detected so far in the province and the London area health unit investigating a possible set of 30 cases.

Toronto Public Health officials also said late Monday that they are investigating the first case of this variant at the city’s school, the Precious Blood Catholic School.

928 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 928 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Ontario’s seven-day average of new daily cases is up to 975, a level not seen since the fall of the third wave in early June and nearly a 23 percent increase last Tuesday.

The number of cases today is a 35 per cent increase from the same time last week.

Officials have said an increase in cases was expected this fall and winter, as the weather gets colder and more activities move indoors.

Some local public health units have imposed stricter rules in recent days in response to increased virus transmission. Chatham-Kent Public Health was the latest to announce stronger restrictions, set to take effect on Friday. The changes include lower capacity limits for indoor gatherings, with the exception of weddings, funerals and religious services. However, these events must ensure that capacity is limited to a number that allows physical distancing.

As of Monday, there were 340 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since September 16th. Of these, 165 were being treated in intensive care units, up from 168 the day before.

According to the Ontario Critical Care Services, 13 more adults were admitted to the ICU yesterday and the seven-day average of COVID patients in the ICU is 156.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of nine other people from the disease, bringing the official number to 10,036.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from daily provincial update of the ministry :

School-related outbreaks: There are currently 237 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with schools in the province, according to Ontario Public Health, with 219 of them in primary schools, a new high epidemic. The previous level for primary school-related outbreaks came on April 14, when there were 214.

Tests completed in the previous 24 hours: 26,136, with a positivity rate of 3.8 percent.

Active cases: 8479.

vaccination: About 22 percent of the 1,078,527 eligible children aged five to 11 in the province have now had a first stroke. Almost 81 percent of all eligible Ontarians had two doses.