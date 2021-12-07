The teenager is arrested after beheading his sister as the mother is suspected of holding the victim’s legs





The victim, who married against her parents’ wishes, was two months pregnant, police told CNN on Tuesday, citing her husband.

The incident took place on Sunday in Vaijapur, Maharashtra, and neither the victim nor the accused have been made public by the police.

“The girl (19) went against the wishes of her parents and got married five months ago. They had a court marriage and since then she had not been in contact with her family and was living with her husband,” Kailash Prajapati, a senior police officer. official in Vaijapur, Maharashtra, told CNN.

The victim’s mother and brother came to her home on Sunday and the victim invited them inside for tea, Prajapati said.

“It was when the brother took a scythe and hit it four times and cut off its head. Then they took the head and held it outside the house in the yard and left the body inside,” Prajapati said. “The mother was holding her legs during the incident and was just as cooperative,” he added. The woman’s husband, who was at home because he did not feel well enough to work, was sleeping at home at the time of the incident and woke up when he heard the noise, police said. “The accused attacked him too, but he was able to escape,” said Prajapati. Police said the couple later visited a police station and admitted murder. Police launched investigations after he went home and found the body and head. “The boy is a minor according to the birth certificate and was sent to the juvenile home and the mother is in custody.” The teenager and his mother have not yet been formally charged, but Prajapati said the police report lists the murder as an indictment for both, pending an investigation. Police are awaiting a postmortem to confirm if the victim was pregnant. The facts in the indictment fit the pattern of an honor killing. The so-called honor killing is most often the murder of a woman or girl by male family members, who justify their actions by claiming that the victim has brought disgrace on the family. India reported 23 so-called “honor killings” in 2020, according to statistics from the country’s National Bureau of Crime Records.

