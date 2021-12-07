‘Blackbox’ will collect climate data for future civilizations





With thick steel walls, battery storage and solar panels, the developers of the “Black Box of the Earth” say the city-sized bus structure will be unbreakable for the climate crisis itself and aims to survive people .

“The box will act as an unbreakable and independent book of our planet’s ‘health’,” Jonathan Kneebone, artist and director of the Glue Society art collective, which is involved in the project, told CNN. “And we hope it will hold leaders accountable and inspire action and reaction in the wider population.”

While the construction of the box will not be completed until next year, hard drives have already begun recording algorithm-based findings and conversations since the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

“The Earth’s black box will record every step we take toward this catastrophe.” write the creators behind the project, including researchers at the University of Tasmania and a marketing communications company, Clemenger BBDO . “Hundreds of sets of data, measurements and interactions related to the health of our planet will be continuously collected and safely stored for future generations.” The steel monolith will document all conversations and objects related to the past, present and future, including changes in land and sea temperature, ocean acidification, the amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, human population, consumption energy, military spending, policy changes and more. According to its manufacturers, the box will be filled with storage disks and will constantly download scientific data from the Internet, which will be enabled by the solar panels of the structure and storage of batteries. Developers estimate that the black box has the capacity to store enough data for the next three to five decades and is continuing its research to enhance its storage capabilities beyond story archiving and data compression. Kneebone said the creators are still trying to figure out who will be able to use the box in the distant future, as gaining access to it is designed to be difficult and would require advanced technology. Like Rosetta Stone, he said, they plan to use multiple coding formats including mathematical symbolism for their long-term steel analog plate inscriptions, which will include the instructions needed to decipher the box from anyone who discovers it. . “It is impossible to predict who or what will be found [the box]”but it can be assumed that it will not be useful if it is not discovered by someone or something that is intelligent and civilized, with the ability to understand and interpret basic symbolism,” he said. Younger generations can benefit from the project by using it to find solutions, as they are most at risk from future climate change catastrophes, such as landscaping fires, historical droughts, heat waves and deadly floods. continue to deteriorate every year. “It’s a very creative way of approaching what is potentially the most catastrophic outcome of the climate crisis by essentially creating this ‘doomsday safe’ for [climate] “Vladislav Kaim, a young Moldovan climate activist who is part of the UN Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, told CNN. A recent analysis by Climate Action Tracker warns that under current policies – not proposals, but more than what countries are actually doing – the world is on track for 2.7 degrees Celsius warming above pre-industrial levels . Scientists have said the planet should stay below 1.5 degrees to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. The black box developers say it could hold politicians and corporate executives accountable for how they tackle climate change. “For me, this shows the degree to which there is no stability in the climate space to trust politicians for everything they say,” Kaim said. “It sends a very strong message that the real black box here is in the minds of politicians who had all the leverage needed to avert catastrophe, but decided to keep spending the money until it was too late.” Once the black box is activated, the climate data library will become accessible through an online platform. Visitors will also be able to connect wirelessly with the box, which will be located in a remote location between Strahan and Queenstown in Tasmania. “We are exploring the possibility of including an electronic reader that stays inside the box and will be activated after exposure to sunlight, as well as reactivating the box if it has entered a long-term dormant state as a result of the disaster,” Kneebone said. As the climate crisis continues, the box can provide a plan for a solution for many years from now. “How the story ends is entirely up to us,” write the developers . “Only one thing is certain, your actions, omissions and interactions are now being recorded.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/world/earth-black-box-climate-change/index.html

