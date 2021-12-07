Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi man linked to journalist’s murder arrested at Paris airport, reports say





A 33-year-old was detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport before his flight at 9:30 a.m. local time, and was traveling with a real passport, a French National Police spokesman told CNN. He has been remanded in custody, the spokesman added. The suspect was identified as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, the RTL radio station reported, citing French police and judiciary sources. French police did not confirm the man’s identity to CNN. Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist, was critical of the policies of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He was killed and allegedly dismembered on October 2, 2018, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by people with close ties to the highest levels of the Saudi government and bin Salman. Al-Otaibi was one of 16 individuals detained by the United States Department of State in April 2019 for “their role in the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.” Likewise, the British government placed Al-Otaibi under sanctions in July 2020. The UK government said that “he was involved in the illegal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul … as part of a team of 15 people sent to Turkey “He was involved in hiding evidence at the residence of the Saudi consul general after the assassination.” If the suspect’s identity is confirmed as Al-Otaibi, he will face a preliminary hearing Wednesday, a Paris appeals court spokesman told CNN. The court did not confirm the identity of the man. Khashoggi’s former fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, welcomed the arrest in a Twitter post, adding that France should either “try him” or extradite him to a place capable of investigating and prosecuting him, as well as the person who gave the order to kill Jamal. ” or American Intelligence Report released in February revealed that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi. The report also noted bin Salman’s “absolute control” of Saudi intelligence and security operations. The Saudi Foreign Ministry “completely rejected” the report. There has been no official reaction from the Turkish authorities regarding the detention of the Saudi citizen by the French police. The Saudi embassy in Paris also had “nothing to say” about the ban, a spokesman told CNN.

