UAE to adopt 4-day work week to match global markets
The UAE government announced a four-and-a-half-day shift in the work week, from Monday morning to noon on Friday, for federal entities starting in January, one of only a handful of countries doing so. as the Gulf nation demands. to attract more investment and adapt to global markets.
Government of the United Arab Emirates posted on Twitter notice, which will apply to federal employees, who will work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday, effective on January 1, 2022.
Friday will be half day, as it is a holy day in Islam; The UAE currently practices a working week from Sunday to Thursday, like most Gulf states.
The transition to the longest weekend is intended to INCENTIVE productivity and improving work-life balance, said the UAE government.
The government did not announce changes to the private sector.
of private education sector joined the transition to a new working week, said the education regulator in the UAE, according to Financial Times.
The UAE has already implemented other policy changes in its Islamic religious law to try to attract the best talent: It has done decriminalized cohabitation of unmarried couples, foreigners are allowed to own 100% of businesses without a local partner and allowed alcohol consumption and buy alcohol without a license.
90%. This is the percentage of foreigners from the population of the United Arab Emirates of 10 million inhabitants. The Gulf nation has sought to bring in more migrants. In February, he said he was opening UAE passport for foreigners recommended by a royalty or an official. The move, CNBC said, was unprecedented in the region and came after many migrants fled the country due to the pandemic. The Emirates passport comes with tax-free income, subsidized education and health care, as well as free housing loans or housing for some citizens.
In the U.S., the 40-hour five-hour workday dates back to 1926, when Henry Ford allowed factory workers to take Saturday and Sunday breaks, saying less hours lead to better productivity. Times have changed and technological developments have created room for greater flexibility in terms of working hours, location and number of working days for some professions. According to an August Ipsos Survey, two-thirds of American adults said they were in support of a four-day work week. More than two-thirds said they would like flexibility in jobs and working hours. In fact, discussions about having a shorter work week have been around since 1960s, according to BBC. To keep up with the changing work landscape and improve work-life balance, some countries and companies have experimented with shorter working hours. In December last year, the Spanish government said it was studying the effect of reduction of working hours and a four-day work week. Researchers in Iceland experiment with a shorter working week involving about 1% of its working population, which they said turned out to be a overwhelming success in terms of productivity and well-being.
