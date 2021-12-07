The 18-year-old fired from the Laval library window

An 18-year-old is expected to survive after being shot from a window in a Laval library.

Police say they were called to the Philippe-Panneton Library on Arthur-Sauv Boulevard with multiple phone calls to 911 around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Numerous shots were fired from outside at the library from a window. The 18-year-old, who was inside, was hit in the lower body and was transported to hospital.

Police say the young man is known to them and will be interviewed by investigators on Tuesday.

Laval Mayor StephaneBoyer said he was concerned about the incident, which he claims was linked to the gangs.

“Was he there to read, or was he escaping a situation and trying to hide in the library?” he asked. “I think these are some of the questions we will ask during the investigation.”

Boyer said his thoughts are with the citizens and staff who were in the library at the time.

“It’s not something that should have happened,” Boyer said. “It’s not something we want to see happen again.”

Officers have collected eyewitness reports and surveillance footage. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Laval police.

The library will remain closed on Tuesday as the investigation continues.