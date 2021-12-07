Chile legalizes same-sex marriage in difficult political moments





SANTIAGO, Chile Lawmakers in Chile legalized same-sex marriage on Tuesday, a historic victory for gay rights activists that underscores how profoundly the country’s politics and society have changed over the past decade. With an overwhelming majority in both chambers, lawmakers place same-sex couples at the same level as others, making Chile 31st nation to allow gay marriage and take an important step toward consolidating it as the norm in Latin America. The vote comes as Chile, long seen as a stable and conservative country in the region, faces an urgent demand for inclusive social change from different sectors of society. Millions of Chileans took to the streets in 2019 in protests that culminated in a vote to repeal the Constitution, a document inherited from the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochets, and rewrite the laws that make up the nation. The moment of reckoning showed how out of touch the political class had been on a wide range of issues, including gay rights, said Rolando Jimnez, one of Movilh’s executives. a leading gay rights organization in Chile.

The political class had been deaf, blind and dumb about a range of issues on which civil society and ordinary Chileans had advanced, he said. President Sebastian Piera, a longtime opponent of same-sex marriage, surprised political power in June by speaking out in favor of such unions. He urged Congress to give priority to passing a bill that had failed for years, ensuring the legislation is among the latest achievements of a troubled presidency. The move will be signed into law in the final part of Chile’s polarized presidential race. The vote is on December 19th, and the main candidates Gabriel Boric, a former left-wing student activist, and Jos Antonio Cast, a former far-right congressman, are highly at odds on a range of issues, including same-sex marriage. On Tuesday afternoon, during a meeting with evangelical leaders, Mr. Cast said he did not agree with the new law. We respect democracy, but that does not mean we change our beliefs, he said. For us, marriage is between a man and a woman.

While the movement for same-sex marriage has progressed slowly in much of the world in recent years, the vast majority of Latin Americans now live in countries where these unions are legal. In some large countries, including Brazil and Mexico, the right has been granted by the courts. The fight to extend the right of marriage for same-sex couples in Chile began in September 2010, when Csar Peralta and Hans Arias, a couple raising two children, entered a government office in Santiago and sought to marry, fully aware. well that their request would be rejected.

The request was rejected, as expected, and the couple left the building to address reporters who had gathered outside of Movilh, the gay rights organization. It was the first undressing of a legal battle that unfolded for more than a decade before judges at home and abroad. Mr Peralta watched the vote and cried when he heard the result. I am very touched and happy that our country, our people, our community will now have a little more dignity, he said. I am very happy to have been a part of all this. Gay activists in Chile were aware of the opportunities they faced when they set in motion the legalization process.

Latin American gay rights activists were encouraged by Argentina, which became the first country in the region to legalize same-sex marriage by a vote in Congress in July 2010. At the time, neighboring Chile, which was politically more conservative, was not ready to follow suit. An illegal sodomy law was repealed only in 1999. Divorce became legal in 2004. By 2010, some Chilean lawmakers had proposed a civil union law for unmarried couples, but few leading politicians publicly favored expanding the definition of marriage or giving the right to adopt children of same-sex couples. Realizing that there was little legislative support, Movilh referred the case to the appellate court in late 2010 and eventually to the Supreme Court, which in April 2012 ruled against the plaintiffs. The ruling paved the way for Movilh to sue Chile in 2012 before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a judicial body that considers legal disputes originating in member states.

While the issue was being debated, Chile passed a law on civil unions in 2015, but gay rights groups argued that same-sex couples were still deprived of essential rights, including the ability to adopt.

After years of negotiations with the commission, in June 2016 the Chilean government agreed to launch a process to legalize same-sex marriage. In 2017, then-president Michelle Bachelet, a center-left politician who had previously argued that marriage should be limited to a man and a woman, introduced a same-sex marriage bill. Old prejudices can not be stronger than love, she said. The limited momentum of the bill had failed when Mr. Piera, a conservative, took office. But in October 2019, halfway through his term, Chile was rocked by months of massive demonstrations over inequality, the cost of living and social rights. And Mr. Piera, to the surprise of critics and supporters, changed his mind. In a speech in early June, he said he now supports same-sex marriage. “Today, I think we need to reflect on the value of freedom, including the freedom to love and to build a family with a loved one,” he said.

Mr Piera gave the bill a high-priority status, paving the way for Tuesday’s vote. The two men vying to replace Mr. .

In addition to Argentina, same-sex marriage is legal in Latin America in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Costa Rica and 24 of the 32 states of Mexico. Chile’s new law will allow same-sex parents to have parental rights over a spouse’s biological or adopted children and establish standard rules for inheritance and other financial matters. Mr. Peralta and Mr. Arias split in 2014. But Mr Peralta said that did not make Tuesday’s victory any less important to him. While they were in the public spotlight, the couple endured ridicule and criticism, including from Chileans who said they should not be allowed to raise Mr. Peraltas two biological children. “I’m proud of what I did,” he said. Pascale Bonnefoy reported by Santiago, and Ernesto Londoo reported from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

