Another billionaire goes into space tonight





The capsule will enter orbit on a Soyuz rocket after departing from Russia’s Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday. It is scheduled to connect to the ISS about six hours later, at 8:41 a.m. ET.

Along with Maezawa on his 12-day trip aboard the ISS will be veteran Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who will command the mission, and Maezawa’s production assistant, videographer Yozo Hirano, who will capture footage of the tycoon’s mogul. fashion as he floats around the space station in orbit. .

“I’m very curious ‘what is life like in space’? So, I’m planning to find out for myself and share it with the world on my YouTube channel,” Maezawa said in a recent post. declaration

This mission illustrates the drastic change that the global space industry has made in the last decade. Such space tourism missions have occurred before, namely eight similar missions for wealthy adventurers, launched at the ISS in the 2000s, all organized aboard the Soyuz capsules by US-based Space Adventures. But such missions took a break after NASA’s Space Shuttle program was withdrawn in 2011, leaving the Russian Soyuz spacecraft as the only option for transporting even professional astronauts to the ISS.

But now, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has intervened to provide additional transportation to the space station for American astronauts, freeing up space for tourists. And the wider space tourism sector is booming. Recent space travel for wealthy adventurers has included a charity fundraising trip for four tourists aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule in September, and several space trips, including by billionaire space company founder Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson on short trips with suborbital rockets. of space. The ISS has already welcomed some space flight beginners this year. A Russian actress and director spent 12 days on the space station in October filming part of a film in a first story. You may also know Maezawa’s name, as he first grabbed international titles in 2018 by announcing special plans to embark on a voyage with an upcoming SpaceX spacecraft, called the Starship, to the Moon as soon as year 2023, besides eight artists selected by Maezawa . These plans are still at work, but he apparently decided to wet his feet metaphorically in the space travel environment by also booking this mission on the ISS, which orbits just a few hundred miles above Earth. It is not clear how much he paid for the Maezawa mission, which made his fortune with Japanese e-commerce site Zozotown. Space Adventures, which planned the Maezawa flight as well as the ISS tourist flights of the 2000s, declined to share a figure. Previous Space Adventures flights to the ISS have cost passengers between $ 20 million and $ 40 million, company president Tom Shelley admitted in an interview with CNN Business. But he added that current market prices are more in the range of $ 50 to $ 60 million. “It’s certainly within the tens of millions of dollars high,” Shelley said. Shelley also noted that after a long hiatus, Space Adventures has noticed a drastic shift in public awareness of the possibilities of spaceflight. “When we were doing this 10, 15 years ago … a lot of people just weren’t aware that spaceflight as a private citizen was possible,” he said. “But now that 2021 is coming, there really is a growing awareness within the market, and so the discussion is different.” Maezawa and Hirano, both beginners of spaceflight, had to enter a three-month training regime for their flight, and Maezawa shared excerpts from his not always pleasant experiences in social media But the training was less intense than some of the earlier missions, Shelley said. “When [millionaire] Dennis Tito flew back in 2001, his training was quite long. “I think it was six months or more because no one had really done it before,” he said. “Over the years, we have been able to cut a portion of fat from exercise requirements.” Maezawa, Hirano and Misurkin will return from the ISS on December 19, flying in the same Soyuz capsule as the first part of their journey. If all goes according to plan, they will be parachuted to a landing in a remote area of ​​Kazakhstan, such as the standard procedure for a Soyuz flight.

