No Sundays: The UAE changes its weekend to connect with the West





Once again, the Emirates is establishing itself as a pioneer country looking to the future in a bold and flexible way, said Nabil al-Qadi, president of the International College of Khawarizmi, a private university in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates. I do not see any conflict between decision and religion or the fact that Friday is a holy day. As the UAE has become more socially liberal, politics is a very different matter. The country is a federation of seven monarchies, where dissenting voices are rarely heard or tolerated. Top-down decision-making gives the ruling sheikhs unquestionable control over politics, which could lead to sharp turns that surprise residents of the UAE and the rest of the region. A milestone came in September 2020 when the Emirates announced that it would normalize relations with Israel, a step that most other Arab countries and all other Gulf states have opposed, or at least have been reluctant to take. The UAE has always had its vision and way, said Abdullah Baabood, an Omani academic and former director of the Cambridge Gulf Research Center, noting largely their decision and the speed with which it pursued the normalization of relations with Israel. And many of these issues are somewhat confusing for the average Arab citizen. But for many living in the UAE, Tuesday’s announcement presented another tempting prospect. At a time when the pandemic has sparked renewed conversations about flexible work styles and four-day work weeks, changing the weekend and making Friday half-day seem to offer a more manageable schedule and longer break. I like it because I work with my foreign offices in Europe and now I’m on the line, said Yasmeen Seif, an American-Egyptian communications director for a luxury fashion company. She moved to Dubai, the largest city in the Emirates, 13 years ago and found a place that embraced elements of both sides of her identity, a country that was Arab and has attractiveness and good marketing, she added. All I hear from people talking now is what we are going to do for Friday morning, she said.

