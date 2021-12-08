



statements December 6, 2021 Biden Administration Strategy Signals New Chapter in Fight Against Global Corruption

Civil society engagement will be essential to informing and guiding a new approach A statement from the US office of Transparency International

December 6, 2021 WASHINGTON DC Today, the Biden administration released the first United States Anti-Corruption Strategy. The nearly 40-page summary of the proposals reflects in large part a bipartisan February 2021 plan to combat global corruption published by Transparency International and is divided into five pillars: Modernizing, coordinating, and sourcing US government efforts to fight corruption; curbing illegal finances; holding corrupt actors accountable; maintaining and strengthening the multilateral anti-corruption architecture; and improving diplomatic engagement and utilizing foreign aid resources to advance policy goals. Among the paper commitments are commitments to crack down on dirty money in U.S. real estate, to ask some of the U.S. financial system guards such as lawyers, accountants and investment advisers to take greater care of their clients. potential and make it a crime for foreign officials to solicit or accept bribes from US companies. Gary Kalman, Director of the Transparency International Office in the US, said the following about the publication of the strategy: Today’s strategy offers the promise of a new chapter in the US fight against global corruption. In a year where the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index revealed little or no progress in the fight against corruption worldwide, unprecedented new engagement, leadership and investment from the United States are desperately needed. If today’s strategy matches the right resources, it has the power to radically change the calculations for kleptocrats and redirect stolen funds to the original problems they intended to fund, such as fighting the pandemic, countering the effects of climate change, financing economic development. and opportunities, and more. We look forward to hearing more about this new anti-corruption course at the US-led Democracy Summit later this week. In a world where corruption promotes authoritarianism, today’s strategy offers a far-sighted plan for strengthening government integrity and advancing democracy. The announcement today coincides with plans to draft new rules to tackle money laundering in the US real estate sector is a promising first step. While today’s statements are among the most ambitious and comprehensive anti-corruption commitments in recent history, they are certainly not the first to be offered. We look forward to working with the administration to ensure that the ambitions declared today translate from good intentions to effective politics. ### Transparency International is the world’s largest anti-corruption coalition. We give voice to victims and witnesses of corruption and work with governments, businesses and citizens to stop abuse of power. In cooperation with national chapters in more than 100 countries, we are leading the fight to make our vision of a world free of corruption a reality. Relevant resources Read Biden administrations United States Strategy Against Corruption;

Read Transparency International’s February 2021 policy plan for Combating Foreign Corruption, Fighting Global Corruption: A Bipartisan Plan;

See US Treasury Department request for public comment on a possible rule for addressing the vulnerability of the U.S. real estate market to money laundering and other illegal activities;

Read Transparency International’s report on the corruption challenges facing the top 25 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index, Problems at the top;

Read the new, joint report by Transparency International, the FACT Coalition, and Global Financial Integrity on the corruption threats posed by loopholes in anti-money laundering laws for investment advisers;

Read a Transparency International July 2021 fact sheet on the need to criminalize the foreign bribery claim side;

Read full Transparency Internationals Corruption Perception Index. Media contacts Scott Greytak, Director of Advocacy, Transparency International US Office

Phones: +1 614-668-0258

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TransparencyUSA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://us.transparency.org/news/biden-administration-strategy-signals-new-chapter-in-fight-against-global-corruption/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos