Northampton, MA | December 7, 2021 1:01 PM Eastern Standard Time MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 / 3BL Media / Amid the unprecedented educational challenges posed by COVID-19, the Memphis-based International Newspaper has renewed its commitment to combating childhood illiteracy by joining Coaching for Literacy as her signature partner for the fifth year in a row. The partnership manages more than $ 300,000 in funding through the Coaching for Literacys # Fight4Literacy campaign, and includes additional donations to selected communities of at least $ 10,000 to support local literacy initiatives. Earlier this year, a Stanford study found that second- and third-graders were about 30% behind where they should have been in reading after dropping out of school due to the pandemic, and this is tragic when, already, two out of every three third-graders did not read the grade level, said Carleen OReilly, executive director of Coaching for Literacy. Educators and organizations like ours are working hard to help students overcome those missed learning opportunities, and partners like International Paper are really helping us provide the tools we need to win this war. Through its partnership, International Paper is recognized as the introductory sponsor of every # Fight4Literacy game, through which Coaching for Literacy collaborates with sports organizations (mostly college basketball teams) to raise awareness and funds to combat illiteracy. Funds raised through the games are given to local partners to support the education of students in kindergarten up to the third grade. In previous years, grants have funded curricula, summer camps, and the purchase of age-appropriate reading materials for classes and students in need. Literacy is the foundation of all education and improving it is the way we will prepare the leaders of tomorrow, said Dr. Alissa Campbell Shaw, Senior Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Engagement, International Document. Partnering with Coaching for Literacy allows us to reach tens of thousands of students and multiple organizations in communities across the United States. We are committed to this partnership and encouraged by the change we can make in # Fight4Literacy. Over the past five years, through its partnership with Coaching for Literacy, International Paper has directly provided more than $ 519,000 in grant funding to 34 literacy organizations in more than a dozen countries. This season, Coaching for Literacy has more than 35 # Fight4Literacy games scheduled, with additional games and athletic partners at work for the year. About the International Document International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global manufacturer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. We produce packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide trade, and pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal hygiene products that promote health and well-being. We are headquartered in Memphis, Ten. and we employ about 38,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion *. In Russia, the Company has a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the largest integrated pulp and paper producer in the country and its largest overseas alliance in the forest products sector. For more information about International Paper, our products, and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com. * Including our former pulp and paper factory in Kwidzyn, Poland, which was sold on August 6, 2021, and our former global paper business, which became an independent company, publicly traded on October 1, 2021. About literacy training Founded in 2013 by two high school students, Coaching for Literacy aims to raise awareness and support solutions to the widespread problem of illiteracy. Using the power and influence of sport, the organization collaborates with teams across the country to organize # Fight4Literacy games, which raise grant funds for literacy-focused programs in their communities. Coaching for Literacy operates on the essential belief that literacy is a fundamental right of every individual. For more information, visit CoachingForLiteracy.org. ### Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from International Paper Company at 3blmedia.com

