The international delegation of military women, CGSR exchange knowledge on new security issues

A group of female senior military officers from 12 countries recently visited the Global Security Research Center (CGSR) and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) to share information and expertise on current prospects, research and technology in areas that affect global security.

The visit was part of 2021 Halifax Peace with Women, a program designed to offer women leaders in the armed forces the opportunity to broaden their understanding of current and new security issues through discussions and visits.

Over the course of a month, colleagues engaged in discussions and visits to Washington, DC, Silicon Valley, Ottawa, and Toronto, the technology, and political capitals of the United States and Canada. Collaborators came from Australia, Canada, France, Lithuania, Northern Macedonia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

LLNLs Bruce Goodwin talks to Brig. General Catherine Bourds, Deputy Director of French Military Higher Education, during a visit in November to participants in the Women’s Peace Scholarship Program at Halifax 2021.

The society reached its peak in Halifax International Security Forum, where officers attended the glorious annual meeting in Nova Scotia, Canada, designed to strengthen strategic cooperation between allied nations.

The group of comrades who have served their nations for a total of 330 years spent the first half of the day meeting with lab leaders and researchers.

LLNL Chief of Staff Sheryl Hingorani spoke to the group about the Labs mission, while CGSR Deputy Director Mike Albertson gave a summary about the centers’ research and activities. They were also briefed on nuclear weapons by CGSR Bruce Goodwin and learned about climate research in the Labs by David Bader.

I’m a commercial engineer, so it was really interesting to see what the LLNL is doing, along with the potential of this work, said Diana Morais, a lieutenant colonel who is a senior adviser to the Portuguese Minister of National Defense. I have been thinking about how we can improve our cooperation with the United States in all the areas that the Laboratory deals with, as my country does not have [similar] means. The network we have developed through these visits, as well as with other colleagues, is an excellent tool on which we can rely to share best practices and knowledge.

In the afternoon, the group visited the National Ignition Combine (NIF) with Kevin Fournier and returned for a presentation on the post-pandemic world by biosafety researcher Brian Souza, as well as in-depth conversations by CGSR postdoctoral fellow Anna. Pczeli, Lauren Borja, Brian Radzinsky and Brandon Williams, who spoke respectively on the European Security landscape, energy management, nuclear issues and cyber issues.

Members of the 2021 Halifax Peace with Women Program received presentations from LLNL Chief of Staff Sheryl Hingorani, Deputy Director of the Center for Global Security Research (CGSR) Mike Albertson, CGSRs Bruce Goodwin, and laboratory climate scientist David Bader.

We at CGSR really appreciated the opportunity to present our research, Borja said. As our work often focuses on how science and technology play a role in military and power struggles between countries, we benefit from hearing the views of those who deal with these topics from different perspectives as military officers from around the world. .

Halifax friend Monika Mertinaite, a lieutenant colonel from Lithuania, who is a senior adviser at the country’s Ministry of National Defense, reflected that the morning presentations were helpful to her as Lithuania is currently finalizing its national defense strategy.

They made me think about what we paid enough attention to [in the strategy], and how we can determine the development of our skills as we look to the future. And as friends, we have come to know each other’s perspectives on issues such as gender and climate, how we differ and what unites us. It was an extraordinary experience, Mertinaite said.

Hingorani also stressed the importance of rallies.

We are excited to continue our relationship with the Halifax Peace delegation with the delegation and to discuss some of the new national security issues facing the United States and our allies, she said. The knowledge exchange between LLNL and peers was invaluable and will continue to provide benefits and insights to the Lab community.