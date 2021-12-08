International
The international delegation of military women, CGSR exchange knowledge on new security issues
A group of female senior military officers from 12 countries recently visited the Global Security Research Center (CGSR) and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) to share information and expertise on current prospects, research and technology in areas that affect global security.
The visit was part of 2021 Halifax Peace with Women, a program designed to offer women leaders in the armed forces the opportunity to broaden their understanding of current and new security issues through discussions and visits.
Over the course of a month, colleagues engaged in discussions and visits to Washington, DC, Silicon Valley, Ottawa, and Toronto, the technology, and political capitals of the United States and Canada. Collaborators came from Australia, Canada, France, Lithuania, Northern Macedonia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The society reached its peak in Halifax International Security Forum, where officers attended the glorious annual meeting in Nova Scotia, Canada, designed to strengthen strategic cooperation between allied nations.
The group of comrades who have served their nations for a total of 330 years spent the first half of the day meeting with lab leaders and researchers.
LLNL Chief of Staff Sheryl Hingorani spoke to the group about the Labs mission, while CGSR Deputy Director Mike Albertson gave a summary about the centers’ research and activities. They were also briefed on nuclear weapons by CGSR Bruce Goodwin and learned about climate research in the Labs by David Bader.
I’m a commercial engineer, so it was really interesting to see what the LLNL is doing, along with the potential of this work, said Diana Morais, a lieutenant colonel who is a senior adviser to the Portuguese Minister of National Defense. I have been thinking about how we can improve our cooperation with the United States in all the areas that the Laboratory deals with, as my country does not have [similar] means. The network we have developed through these visits, as well as with other colleagues, is an excellent tool on which we can rely to share best practices and knowledge.
In the afternoon, the group visited the National Ignition Combine (NIF) with Kevin Fournier and returned for a presentation on the post-pandemic world by biosafety researcher Brian Souza, as well as in-depth conversations by CGSR postdoctoral fellow Anna. Pczeli, Lauren Borja, Brian Radzinsky and Brandon Williams, who spoke respectively on the European Security landscape, energy management, nuclear issues and cyber issues.
We at CGSR really appreciated the opportunity to present our research, Borja said. As our work often focuses on how science and technology play a role in military and power struggles between countries, we benefit from hearing the views of those who deal with these topics from different perspectives as military officers from around the world. .
Halifax friend Monika Mertinaite, a lieutenant colonel from Lithuania, who is a senior adviser at the country’s Ministry of National Defense, reflected that the morning presentations were helpful to her as Lithuania is currently finalizing its national defense strategy.
They made me think about what we paid enough attention to [in the strategy], and how we can determine the development of our skills as we look to the future. And as friends, we have come to know each other’s perspectives on issues such as gender and climate, how we differ and what unites us. It was an extraordinary experience, Mertinaite said.
Hingorani also stressed the importance of rallies.
We are excited to continue our relationship with the Halifax Peace delegation with the delegation and to discuss some of the new national security issues facing the United States and our allies, she said. The knowledge exchange between LLNL and peers was invaluable and will continue to provide benefits and insights to the Lab community.
Sources
2/ https://www.llnl.gov/news/international-delegation-military-women-cgsr-exchange-knowledge-emerging-security-issues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]