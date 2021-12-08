World Court orders Azerbaijan to prevent incitement to racial hatred against Armenians





THE HAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Judges at the International Court of Justice hearing Armenian allegations that Azerbaijan violated a convention against racial discrimination on Tuesday ordered Azerbaijan to stop inciting racial hatred against Armenians and to protect Armenian prisoners of war. The court has not yet ruled on a similar case by the Azerbaijani side, which filed a counterclaim alleging violation of the same UN anti-discrimination treaty. In October last year, Azeri troops expelled ethnic Armenian forces from areas of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia mediated a ceasefire. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The court said Tuesday that under the UN anti-discrimination treaty, Azerbaijan must “take all necessary measures to prevent the incitement and promotion of hatred and racial discrimination, including by its officials in public institutions targeting persons of Armenian descent.” national or ethnic “. In addition, Presiding Judge Joan Donoghue said that Azerbaijan should protect from violence and harm “all persons arrested in connection with the 2020 conflict who remain in custody” and should “prevent and punish acts of vandalism and desecration that affect the Armenian cultural heritage “. Urgent measures are part of cases filed in the World Court in September, where both Armenia and Azerbaijan claimed that the other country had violated the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), to which both countries are signatories. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Edited by Alex Richardson, William Maclean Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

