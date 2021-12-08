Early reports of Omicron say the disease may be less severe





JOHANNESBURG The Covid-19 virus is spreading faster than ever in South Africa, the country’s president said on Monday, an indication of how the new Omicron variant is triggering a pandemic, but there are early indications that Omicron may cause less serious illness than other forms of the virus. Researchers at a large hospital complex in Pretoria reported that their coronavirus patients are much less ill than those they have treated before and that other hospitals are seeing the same trends. In fact, they said, most of their infected patients were admitted for other reasons and had no Covid symptoms.

But scientists warned against over-placing stocks either on possible good news with less harshness, or bad news like early evidence that previous coronavirus infection offers little immunity to Omicron. The variant was only discovered last month and more study is needed before experts can say much about it with confidence. Beyond that, the true impact of the coronavirus is not always felt immediately, with hospitalizations and deaths often remaining long after the initial outbreaks.

Dr. Emily S. Gurley, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said of the signs that the variant is less severe, it would not be shocking if this is true, but I’m not sure we can conclude yet. In the absence of stronger information, governments have responded to Omicron with sharp restrictions on international travel and new vaccination requirements. World leaders who were accused of reacting too slowly or weakly earlier in the pandemic are eager to be seen taking action, though some experts question whether travel restrictions are an overreaction. The variant has spread rapidly and has so far been discovered in more than 30 countries on six continents. Health officials and researchers say it could be the most contagious form of the virus to date and could soon replace the Delta variant that emerged last year as the predominant form. This has fueled fears that a world eager to emerge from two years of pandemic hardship could head into another cycle of disease, stagnation and economic suffering.

In Europe, as in South Africa, there are early indications that Omicron cases can be quite mild if they are easy to contract.

In Britain, the government said Monday that the number of Omicron cases there had risen to 336, two and a half times more than on Friday. Denmark reported 261 cases, quadrupling the number on Friday, and local media there reported that a holiday lunch for high school students may have been a super-spread event, with dozens of people catching the new variant.

Britain and Denmark make up an extremely large amount of the genomic sequence of virus samples, to distinguish one variant from another and detect differences, which suggests that many cases of Omicron elsewhere are simply going undetected. On Monday, the United States began asking international travelers arriving instead of providing evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken no earlier than one day before departure, a standard that can be difficult to meet. met. Previously, fully vaccinated travelers could show negative test results performed up to 72 hours before departure. China, a large part of the global travel and tourism economy, announced that to maintain its zero-Covid approach, it would maintain international flights at 2.2 percent of pre-Covid levels during the winter. Since August, it has almost completely banned the issuance of new passports and requires incoming travelers to be quarantined for 14 days and to provide extensive documentation and multiple virus tests. In South Africa, where scientists say Omicron is already prevalent, the pandemic is growing again. A month ago, South Africa had less than 300 new cases of the virus a day; on Friday and again on Saturday, the figure was more than 16,000. It fell somewhat on Sunday and Monday, but it could be due to a reporting delay that is often seen on weekends.

As the country moves into a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, we are experiencing a rate of infections we have not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, wrote President Cyril Ramaphosa in one. open letter for the country. He added: Nearly a quarter of all Covid-19 tests now come back positive. Compare this to two weeks ago, when the percentage of positive tests was around 2 percent.

or report published this weekend by doctors at the Steve Biko District Academic and Tshwane Hospital Complex in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, offers the strongest support yet for a more hopeful attitude towards Omicron, though its author, Dr. Fareed Abdullah, gave reasons to be careful to draw conclusions. Updated December 7, 2021, 6:36 pm ET Dr. Abdullah, director of the Office of HIV / AIDS and Tuberculosis Research at the South African Medical Research Council, looked at 42 coronavirus patients who were in hospital last Thursday and found that 29 of them, 70 percent, were breathing. ordinary air. Of the 13 who used extra oxygen, four had it for reasons unrelated to Covid.

Only one in 42 was in intensive care, according to figures released last week by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, showing that only 106 patients were in intensive care over the previous two weeks, despite an increase in infections. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 New treatments for Covid. Two Covid-19 pills, from Merck and Pfizer, should be available soon. These new treatment options may be just the beginning: Scientists say we will need an arsenal of drugs to be used against new variants, especially if those enemies erode the protection of existing vaccines. Most patients were admitted for diagnoses unrelated to Covid-19, the report said, and their infection is a random finding in these patients and is largely driven by hospital policy requiring testing of all patients. He said two other major hospitals in Gauteng province, which includes Pretoria and Johannesburg, had even lower percentages of infected patients in need of oxygen.

Dr. Abdullah said in an interview that he had entered a Covid ward and found an unfamiliar scene from earlier stages of the pandemic, when it would have been full of the buzzing and noise of oxygen machines. Of the 17 patients, four were on oxygen, he said. It’s not in a Covid ward for me, it’s like a normal ward. Dr. Gurley, from Johns Hopkins, noted that the severity of the disease reflects not only the variant, but also who it is infecting. Two years after the pandemic, many more people have some degree of immunity to the virus through vaccination, natural infection, or both, and this can translate into easier cases. We do not know how to read the genetic sequences to say exactly how this variant will work, she said. We were getting more information now from South Africa, which is a distinct population with a distinct profile of pre-existing immunity. Dr. Maria D. van Kerkhove, technical director of the World Health Organization for Covid, told CBS News on Sunday that even if it turns out that a lower percentage of Omicron cases are serious, this could be offset by a larger number. cases. means more hospitalization and death. Dr. Abdullah also looked at the 166 coronavirus patients admitted to the Biko-Tshwane complex between November 14 and November 29 and found that their average hospital stay was just 2.8 days and less than 7 percent died. During the previous 18 months, the average stay for such patients was 8.5 days, and 17 percent died. Shorter stays would mean less strain on hospitals.

Eighty percent of the 166 patients were under the age of 50, and similar figures were reported throughout Gauteng, a sharp contrast to previous groups of Covid hospitalized patients who were typically older. This may result from the fact that South Africa has a relatively high rate of vaccination in people over 50 and a low rate in young people, but one of the biggest unknowns to Omicron is whether existing vaccines offer strong protection against him. Part of the care in interpreting the report of Dr. Abdullahs is that the numbers in it are small, the findings have not been reviewed by colleagues and he does not know how many of the patients had Omicron, compared to other variants of the coronavirus. the government reported last week that it already accounted for three-quarters of virus samples in South Africa. Dr. Abdullah acknowledged those shortcomings and noted that there may be a delay between Omicron’s first appearance and the rise of serious illness and death. But so far, despite the huge increase in cases, deaths from Covid have not increased in South Africa. Lynsey Chutel reported by Johannesburg, and Richard Prez-Pea AND Emily Anthes from New York. Reporting was contributed by Megan Specia, Isabella Kwai, Sui-Lee Wee, Juston Jones AND Jenny Gross.

