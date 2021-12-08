The International Light of Peace coming to the Mahoning Valley





JMJ Spiritual Connection will wait for the Light of Peace for the public to catch fire until January 8th.

YOUNGSTOWN – Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from St. Christine Church will bring the International Light of Peace to the JMJ Spiritual Connection store, 3434 Canfield Road, on Thursday. The Scouts will hold an outdoor ceremony at 5:00 p.m. For more than 30 years, the Light of Peace from Bethlehem has spread throughout Europe through the collaboration of the Austrian Broadcasting Company – ORF (Linz), Austrian Airlines and Austrian Boy Scouts and Girl Guides. In 2000, he was sent to the United States and sent to ground zero in New York in 2002. Due to travel restrictions for COVID-19, the International Peace Light 2021 from Bethlehem could not be flown to the United States. However, Scouts across the Great Trail Council and Northeast Ohio have kept the International Peace Light, keeping a watchful eye on the flame since 2015, according to a press release. The Light of Peace is a constant flame and originates in the cave where the baby Christ was born in Bethlehem, the announcement said. Every year, he is flown by a young Austrian child to Austrian Airlines and flies from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Vienna, Austria. The light is then distributed to 20 European countries and beyond, including North America, via land routes and Austrian Airlines as a symbol of peace. JMJ Spiritual Connection will wait for the Light of Peace for the public to catch fire until January 8th. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday. Anyone wishing to get the Peace Light to the store should bring a windproof candle or lantern. A new candle can be used, burning it for a few minutes before extinguishing it. It can then be sent to loved ones, who then light the candle to share the message of peace. You can find more information here.

