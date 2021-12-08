‘Thunderbird’ may not need all 1000 acres at Piedmont Triad International Airport

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) The Executive Director of Triad International Airport in Piedmont, Kevin Baker is very clear when asked: I know nothing about a Thunderbird Project.

Although he said he is certainly aware of media reports on the economic development referendum signed this week by Governor Roy Cooper to help lure an aircraft manufacturer to the 1000 acres vacant on the northern extension of his airport property. He also said a new company might not need all that land.

“It depends on who they are and what they need,” Baker said Tuesday.

The project was made public last week when the General Assembly appropriated $ 106.75 million in a Labor Development Investment Grant for a high-yield project for an aircraft manufacturer in Guilford County.

And now that the Toyota battery plant has been announced for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, the focus has shifted to the airport, for what could be a second major economic project for the region.

State Senator Donny Lambeth (R-Winston Salem) spoke under the codename of the project, the Thunderbird Project, as he introduced the bill in the General Assembly.

We may not know who that company is, but we do know that, based on the qualifications for a JDIG, this project would mean about 1,700 new jobs and $ 500 million in investment, although the bill did not specify those figures. They would make an average of $ 60,000 a year, the bill predicted.

State Senator Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) has said he thinks the deal will be merged. I think there is about a 70% chance closer to 80% going our way, Garrett told the WGHP last week. But it is not a finished job. I do not want to deceive him.

Garrett and his colleagues in the General Assembly will not even reveal the name of the company he might want to build there, but Baker says he has 1,000 acres at various stages of development on the north side of I-73 that is ready for multiple users. .

We have sections from 100 to 200 acres that are ready to go, he said. Any project that comes up will depend on where it goes and the needs to finalize it.

The plot is connected by a connecting road built along I-73. It needs to be paved, Baker said, and the acquisition of the legislature drives $ 15 million for field work at the airport, $ 35 million for road works through the NC Department of Transportation and $ 56.75 million for the airport. be used for the construction of one or more new hangars.

Baker said a radar tower that was to be moved south near Market Road is almost complete. This has already been funded, he said. It will be done by summer.

Garrett and his counterpart Senator Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro) recently visited the site with NC Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders, driving and walking through land where a lot of dirt has been removed from the Pleasant Ridge golf course.

These incentives could be approved during a Commerce Department committee meeting as early as Wednesday. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners also discussed the incentives and scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 16 to consider them.

Airport has been an important economic driver for the region for decades. Not only are there airlines transporting passengers across the region, but there is also an airline manufacturer, plus suppliers and maintenance and repair operations among the 50 or more companies that help run an economical engine that, as of 2019, had a value of $ 8,641,160,000. economic impact, based on a report commissioned and published by the NC Department of Transportation.

This was published in January 2021, Baker said. These are the latest data. COVID had some impact [in 2020], but I think most companies are back to where they were.

The report says the PTI employs 30,015 and generates $ 204,727 million in state and local taxes.

The PTI has long been a driver of economic growth, Garrett said. This will put them on steroids.

HondaJet is the only aircraft builder in the country, but HAECO, Cessna and FedEx have all the important operations in both supply and maintenance and repairs.

These ventures are visible along the west side of I-73 / I-840 and seem to suggest that any new venture would need a significant portion of those 1,000 acres available.

But Baker said the HondaJet requires only about 130 acres. FedEx is probably the largest with about 160 acres.

Baker also reiterated what was included in the statement issued by the Triad Piedmont Airport Authority following the approval of the economic development package:

“The airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing.

There is a lot of activity going on on our site, Baker said.