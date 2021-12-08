Diamond Wipes International announces the appointment of Steve Gallo as Chief Executive Officer of the Company





KINO, California .– (TELI BIZNES) – Diamond Wipes International, the leading manufacturer of wet wipes and personal care products in the country, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Gallo as CEO of the company. Peter Nolan, Chairman of Diamond Wipes and owner of Nolan Capital, Inc., commented, We are excited to welcome Steve as CEO of Diamond Wipes. Our US-based facilities and team have an anchored reputation for delivering quality customer service and product innovation, and I’m confident Steve will continue to build on this strong platform. Diamond Wipes has invested in world-class equipment to offer unmatched domestic product widths and quality capabilities, and we look forward to Steve leading our ever-growing teams through a first-rate customer philosophy. Steve builds on the legacy left by Eve Yen, our founder, over 25 years ago. Steve Gallo said, I’m very excited to run a company with such a rich history of product innovation and customer care. The parallels with the food industry in terms of quality assurance and regulatory compliance, sales channel development and process optimization are very strong. The categories where Diamond Wipes compete are growing exponentially. This role also brings me a full circle in my 8 years at Procter & Gamble in paper products. I look forward to the continued team building and business growth for the company. Jessica Lum, President of Diamond Wipes, added, “We look forward to Steve’s leadership taking Diamond Wipes to the next level. Steve’s experience will help us continue to grow our various contract packaging units, institutional, retail and e-commerce business units. Before joining Diamond Wipes, Mr. Gallo served as CEO of POP! Gourmet Foods from 2018 to 2021, CEO of Chosen Foods from 2015-2017 and CCO of Sesajal from 2014-2017. Steve also brings relevant experience in the sweeping industry from his time at The Pillsbury Company and The Proctor & Gamble Company where he held roles in the paper products space. He received his degree in Economics from Yale University. About Diamond Wipes International, Inc.



Diamond Wipes International, Inc.www.diamondwipes.com) is a leading American wet wiper converter established in 1994. Diamond Wipes specializes in the contract manufacturing and private labeling of pre-wet towels and liquid padding. Headquartered in Chino, California, the FDA-licensed and EPA-registered manufacturer operates facilities near Los Angeles and Bucyrus, Ohio. About Nolan Capital, Inc.



Nolan Capital is the family office for Peter Nolan. Peter has over 39 years of investment experience and was a former Managing Partner of Leonard Green and Partners in Los Angeles, California. He currently serves as Senior Advisor to Leonard Green, a $ 50 billion private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Nolan Capital cooperates with leading medium market companies. Nolan Capital currently owns Ortega National Parks, Rocky Mountain Recreation Company, Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center, Diamond Wipes, La Fresh, Fresh Brothers and Apollo Technologies. Led by Peter J. Nolan, Nolan Capital executes and manages operating company investments, real estate and other investments on behalf of the Nolan family.

