Global market variables affecting urea • Farm policy news

New York Times writer Raymond Zhongwrote an article this week discussing Urea-related market factors, and stressed that, “[Prices] They are flying at levels not seen in more than a decade. At this time of lack everything AND inflation concerns, this just might not sound very surprising. But the bridge connects several threads with different views of global economic disruption, showing how easily extreme weather and transportation disturbances can cause lack of supply to radiate.
“People and industries of all kinds are being shaken. IN India, the lack of urea has made farmers afraid for their livelihood. IN South Korea, meant that truck drivers could not start their engines.
“Urea is an important type of agricultural fertilizer, so rising prices it may ultimately mean higher costs at dinner tables Around the world. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations food price index is already at its highest level since 2011. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a large number of people face hunger, and rising food prices can cause even more difficulties in meetings basic dietary needs. “The prices of the other two widely used plant foods are also rising.”
Mr. Zhong explained that, “A great reason for rising fertilizer prices is raising coal prices and natural gas. The urine in your urine is produced in the liver. The industrial type is made through a centuries-old process that converts natural gas or gas derived from coal into ammonia, which is then used to synthesize urea. ”
While discussing the factors that led to the higher prices, the Times article said, “China and Russia, two of the largest manufacturers, have limited exports to provide supplies for their farmers. In the case of China, a power failure led some areas to the electricity ration, which forced fertilizer factories to cut output.
“Hurricane Ida led to several large chemical factories suspend operations when it crossed the US Gulf Coast in August. Western sanctions against Belarus have hit that nation producing potash, the main ingredient in another fertilizer. “Port delays and high freight rates, plant foods are big things that have increased costs.”
The Times article added that, “China is a key point of the global fertilizer trade. According to World Bank.
“As fuel and fertilizer prices began to rise this year, China Cabinet in June authorized billions of dollars in subsidies and other support for farmers. Next month, the country’s top fertilizer producers met with the state planning agency and agreed to ban exports. ”
Chinese leaders have paid much more attention to food security since the pandemic began, said Darin Friedrichs of Sitonia Consulting, a consulting firm in Shanghai that focuses on Chinese agricultural markets.
“‘They were probably ahead of the curve realizing how much this would cost disrupt global supply chains“, Said Mr. Friedrichs. “And in such a situation, it ‘s definitely better to make a mistake trying to eat more food than less.”
The Times article showed that, “More than half of China urea exports this year have gone to India. The Indian government subsidizes fertilizers to keep prices low, but distributing them to growers requires coordination between national and state authorities, who are often at odds for partisan and other reasons.
