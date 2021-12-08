Acuity International names industry veteran Russ Langford as Director of Growth | tidings





RESTON, Va .– (TELI BUSINESS) – December 7, 2021– Acuity International, a leading provider of critical process and technology-based services to global government and business enterprises, has appointed Russ Langford as its new Head of Growth. Langford will link Acuitys’s market entry strategies across the enterprise to achieve its growth objectives. The Russ background that provides new technologies to create value within the public and private sectors makes it uniquely qualified to support the continued growth of Acuitys and that of our customers and partners, said Bob Stalick, CEO of Acuity International. The depth of his sales and marketing experience, proven results that drive revenue and growth, and strong leadership skills will be a great asset to the company as we continue to enable mission continuity and stability for our global customers. I am honored and happy to join the management team of this dynamic, results-focused company with such a long history of successful project and program performance, Langford said. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we continue to expand our offerings and create new strategic industry partnerships to accelerate our growth. Langford brings more than 30 years of leadership and experience in federal government technology and ecosystems, most recently serving as Director of Professional Services for FSI and Channel Partners for Dell Technologies. He was also the Sales Director for EMC Global Services for 8 years, where he was responsible for creating and executing the annual market strategy, offer / channel development, campaigns and program capture. Langford has a BBA in Accounting from James Madison University. About Acuity International Reston, Virginia-based Acuity International provides critical process and technology-based services to global government and business enterprises. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental repair and secure and complex construction management services, augmented by in-depth expertise in cyber security, artificial intelligence and cloud solutions , Acuity International is positioned to assist its clients in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005804/en/ CONTACT: Lisa Throckmorton thi [email protected] KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA KEY WORD OF INDUSTRY: networking software TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE THE WHITE HOUSE / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT STATE / LOCAL CONSTRUCTION AND COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION REAL ESTATE OTHER POLICY ISSUES OTHER MATTERS OF POLICY SECURITY OTHER SECURITY B SOURCES: Acuity International Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/07/2021 10:23 AM / DISC: 12/07/2021 10:23 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005804/en

