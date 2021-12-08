2 new food stalls will debut at the EPCOT International Arts Festival





ORLANDO, Fla. Walt Disney World shared new details Tuesday about the upcoming EPCOT International Arts Festival. The celebration mixes visual, culinary and performing arts from around the world into a fun mix that is fun for the whole family. Disney said on its blog that it is introducing a range of new things to the festival, including new food studios, Deco Delights and The Craftmans Courtyard. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Guests will see works from more than 100 Disney and visiting artists scattered throughout the theme park, with parts available for purchase. EPCOT International Art Festival (Disney Parks Blog) Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a range of interactive experiences, such as a mural larger than life, or learn to draw some Disney characters at the Art Galleries and Chalk Academy of Animation. Ad EPCOT International Art Festival (Disney) Disney said the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine will be back at the World Showcase this year. Once guests have purchased and received a stamp for all five items in the festival passport, they will receive a delightful Artist Palette Cookie, described by Disney on its blog. At the America Gardens Theater, the popular DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series is back, with three performances each night titled Broadway stars performing beloved songs from more than 25 years of award-winning stage productions. Starting December 14, guests can visit here to learn more about the DISNEY ON BROADWAY dining packages that combine with this series of memorable concerts. Ad EPCOT International Arts Festival: DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series (Walt Disney World) Celebrity Figment is also returning to be the star of this year’s festival products, including clothing, accessories, trade and more. of EPCOT International Art Festival is free with entry and lasts until February 21st. Watch the episode of Andrew Scala Grocery in Florida podcast. You can find each episode on the media player below: Use the form below to register for ClickOrlando.com Newsletter In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops, delivered every Friday morning.

