International students return to Australia under the COVID-19 pilot scheme

The first group of 250 international students is in quarantine after flying to Sydney under a COVID-19 pilot scheme to boost Australia’s education sector.

Most international students have been locked out of Australia since March 2020 by some of the world’s toughest coronavirus restrictions.

A group of 250 international students landed at Sydney Airport on Monday. On board the flight from Singapore were nationals from more than 15 countries, including Canada, China, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam. They will remain in quarantine for three days.

A second flight under the pilot program that will transport students from South Asia will arrive in Sydney later this month. It will guarantee student entry to New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, while the country’s international borders remain closed to most foreign travelers.

New South Wales Minister for Foreign Affairs Stuart Ayres hopes the return of students will boost the local economy.

They are our bar tenders, our café staff, our reception staff and we know our hospitality sector is looking forward to seeing many of those students return to the workforce. We will continue to make about 250 students every two weeks until we can see more open borders, Ayres said.

Other fully vaccinated students, skilled migrants and backpacks are not scheduled to be allowed in Australia until mid-December, but space on commercial flights may remain limited.

They would be allowed to fly to Australia on December 1, but concerns over the omicron variant pushed authorities to delay their return.

Health officials in New South Wales on Tuesday reported six new omicron cases. They have detected 31 infections in the last three weeks.

Australia has reported about 220,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. 2000 people have died.

More than 88% of the eligible population has received two doses of vaccine.