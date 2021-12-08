Cambridge MP Belinda Karahalios expelled from Ontario legislature





Cambridge MP Belinda Karahalios was removed from the Ontario legislature on Tuesday morning by House Speaker Ted Arnott. Last month, Karahalios announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus on November 19th. Read more: Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios tested positive for COVID-19 I will not be able to enter Queens Park until November 30, Karahalios wrote on Twitter at the time. I was sick for a few days but I feel so much better. On Tuesday, Arnott stopped the proceedings and asked her to leave the house. The Cambridge member is obviously in the area and in the room at the present time contrary to the current COVID-19 screening protocols that have been approved by the legislature and I must now ask the member to withdraw from the room and leave the area. said the speaker. The story goes down the ad Karahalios rejected the request and replied with, the rules you have set is the double vaccination test or the rapid negative antigen test test, which I could give this morning.















Arnott then set the rules in the situation saying, the member knows full well that the current advice from the medical officer is that she should be out of the room for the next 90 days starting from the date on which she tested positive.

After I sat down in my seat to ask the Ford computer governor a question the Speaker had removed from me, despite being less likely to spread COVID-19 MPP, Karahalios wrote on Twitter shortly afterwards. This is an insult to democracy. Karahalios was elected to office as a Progressive Conservative candidate, but was expelled from the party in July 2020 after voting against a government bill that gives it the power to extend or amend several emergency orders each month, for up to two years.

