Informant condemns Foreign Ministry for evacuating Kabul | UK news

Tens of thousands of Afghans were unable to get UK aid after the fall of Kabul due to unrest and confusion at the Foreign Ministry, according to a devastating confession from a whistleblower.

A former diplomat has claimed that bureaucratic chaos, ministerial interference, lack of planning and the culture of short hours in the department led to people being left to die at the hands of the Taliban.

Raphael Marshall’s testimony was considered so serious that an internal investigation was launched when he presented his account to the permanent secretary of the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO), Sir Phillip Barton, in late August.

It is likely that the whistleblower evidence and the launch of the still-unpublished internal investigation contributed to the decision to move then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to a new cabinet role.

Marshall, an Oxford graduate with three years in the diplomatic service, had volunteered to work on the FCDOs special teams team at the height of the crisis in August following the sudden fall of Kabul by the Taliban.

He has now left the department and, in the testimony of the selected foreign affairs committee published on Tuesday, he reveals the extent of the chaos he witnessed.

At one point at the height of the crisis, he says he was the only person working at the evacuation desk and had to make life and death decisions for individuals to be evacuated based on completely random criteria.

He has claimed that Raab showed a misunderstanding of the random process and desperate position at Kabul airport by delaying some referrals for urgent evacuation.

Instead of acting immediately, Raab said he insisted on further, better-formatted evidence. It’s hard to explain why he booked the decision for himself but failed to make it right away, Marshall says.

Marshall claims that some of those who needed Raabs consent had never arrived at the airport and on another occasion the team went on without waiting for a response from Raab.

Marshall also questioned whether Downing Street had the right to tell parliament that all emails from Afghans trying to leave the country had been processed by 6 September.

The informant also reveals the noise within the Department of Defense when Boris Johnson ordered an Afghan animal charity to prioritize evacuation.

The number of unread emails was already in the thousands and was constantly growing Raphael Marshall

In his testimony, Marshall asserts: There was a direct exchange between the transportation of the Nowzads animals and the evacuation of British nationals and Afghan evacuees, including Afghans who had served with British soldiers.

The civil servant worked for a team responsible to help people whose lives were in danger because of their connection to the UK.

Applicants did not qualify for Arab (Afghan resettlement and aid policy) scheme which was intended for those who were directly employed by the UK government.

But they included Afghan soldiers, politicians, journalists, civil servants, feminists, aid workers and judges.

In his testimony, Marshall estimates between 75,000 and 150,000 people (including dependents) applied for evacuation under the special case scheme.

The vast majority of these applicants feared that their lives were in danger as a result of their connection to the UK and the west and were therefore entitled to evacuation.

In a 39-page statement to MPs on the selected foreign affairs committee, Marshall estimates that less than 5% received assistance.

Marshall says: At the height of the crisis on the afternoon of Saturday, August 21, I was the only person monitoring and processing emails in the Afghan Special Cases inbox.

No emails from Friday afternoon had been read at that point. The number of unread emails was already in the thousands, I believe over 5000, and growing steadily.

Marshall said that, given the excessive demand for seats, it was critical to apply credible selection criteria, but he says that did not happen. Instead, he claims that the criteria offered were entirely subjective.

Staff were scared into making hundreds of life or death decisions that they knew nothing about, he says.

Specific failures include a strict mandatory eight-hour workday culture, the inability to adapt to the FCDO and Department for International Development (DfID) computer systems which was joined by the State Department in 2020, the lack of computers for soldiers in Kabul. forward call of selected evacuees, complete lack of expertise including language skills and lack of coordination with US allies.

He claims the Arab parallel scheme was just as dysfunctional, saying that on the evening of Thursday, August 26, there were 4,914 unread emails in the Arab-specific inbox.

There was confusion between the two mailboxes which means the cases were left for days without anyone noticing, he claims.

For five nights in a row, he claims that no night shift staff was deployed. The DfID staff recruited to help was visibly appalled by the system.

However, despite the urgency of the situation, the predetermined expectation remained that FCDO staff would work only eight hours a day, five days a week. FCDO employees were asked to work only on shifts for which they volunteered.

He adds that despite repeated requests, it was not possible to find out how many names had already been called for evacuation, meaning the department never knew how many seats were still available. In the end, the soldiers at the airport selected the individuals based on the order of their names on a Home Office spreadsheet.

He says it is unclear why, unlike the Ministry of Defense, civilian evacuation planning apparently was not finalized until four or five days after the fall of Kabul.

His statement to lawmakers added: “Many of these emails also documented numerous recent serious human rights violations by the Taliban, including killings, rapes and burning of homes.”

The contrast between HMG’s statements about a changed Taliban and the large number of very credible allegations of very serious human rights abuses that HMG has received by email is striking.

Marshall reveals that he asked the permanent secretary to examine whether the chaos was so systematic that a breach of the ministerial code had occurred, but he was told that the code did not in fact cover acts of inefficiency.

A source close to Raab said: We evacuated over 500 special cases, including journalists, women’s rights activists and extremely vulnerable individuals.

The main practical challenge for the evacuation was to verify identity and ensure a safe passage to the airport, not the speed of decision-making. At all times, the focus of the teams was on saving lives.

A UK government spokesman said staff, including 1,000 from the FCDO, worked tirelessly to evacuate more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan within two weeks. [in] the largest intergenerational mission of its kind and the second largest evacuation carried out by any country.

They added: The evacuation rate and challenging circumstances meant that prioritization decisions had to be made quickly to ensure we could help as many people as possible.

Unfortunately, we were not able to evacuate all those we wanted, but … since the end of the operation we have helped more than 3,000 individuals to leave Afghanistan.