Toronto area family question travel rules for COVID-19 after spending days in quarantine facility

A Toronto-based family is questioning Canada’s COVID-19 testing and travel rules after spending days in a hotel quarantine upon their return from South Africa.

The Hayes family left for South Africa on November 13 and was scheduled to return to Canada on November 28. They said they took their negative tests for COVID-19 and arrived at the airport, but then “everything hit the fan”.

“We arrived at the airport in Cape Town and we were told that the Canadian government decided to change the COVID testing rules that require a third country test for COVID,” said Doug Hayes. “So that meant that when we got to Ethiopia, we had to test there and get the results back.”

Hayes said he and his two grown daughters had to wait at the airport for the test results to come out negative. They ended up missing their original flight and spent about 30 hours at the airport in Addis Ababa.

When the family finally arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday morning, they waited for 14 days to self-guarantee. Instead, they were told they had to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and then go to a quarantine hotel while awaiting their results.

Days later, Aurora, Ont. the family is still waiting.

“The COVID test results we got in South Africa and Ethiopia, and before that Botswana, it took about eight to 12 hours,” Hayes said. “Back here in Canada we were told it was 72 hours or so.”

The hotel room has a small living space and a bedroom with two beds, according to the video sent to CTV News Toronto by Hayes. The family says they get three meals a day in a paper bag, but that it took two days to replace a broken coffee machine.

I called to the table and said, ‘Can we get some ice? You have no choice, you can not take diet cola or juices or anything else. Get everything you bring to drink. So I said Can we get some ice? and the boy said: “This is not a hotel, it is a quarantine center.”

One of Hayes’s daughters, who suffers from chronic migraines, also called several times in the lobby for some Advil and feminine products. The family says it took staff a full day to respond, and they only did so when she threatened to leave the hotel to walk to a pharmacy.

Hayes said that even when his family returns the test results, they can not pack things up and leave. They have to wait until staff can “coordinate” their exit.

“We all miss work. We have two dogs at home,” Hayes said, adding that the family’s return is now delayed by nine days. “We have to get someone to take care of our house and our dogs, and I mean it ‘s frustrating.”

Hayes said the new travel and testing rules add to the frustration. He questions why Canada decided to impose a third country testing requirement.

“I mean the notion of sending Canadians to another country, another group of flights, exposing them to another airport, another plane, another group of passengers that just goes against logic.”

The federal government imposed new travel restrictions on Nov. 30 requiring all Canadians traveling by air, except those coming from the United States, to be tested at the airport in addition to the required test before boarding a flight. Fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to be isolated at home until they receive a negative result. Those who have not been fully vaccinated should continue to be isolated for 14 days.

However, the rules vary slightly for Canadians flying from one of 10 countries in South Africa. These passengers must be tested in a third country before arriving at a Canadian airport.

Upon arrival in Canada, those travelers will need to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and stay in a government quarantine facility until they receive a negative result.

Fully vaccinated individuals will then be able to complete their period of isolation at home while they are away from the eighth day test of COVID-19.

Those who are unvaccinated must stay at the government facility for 14 days.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said travelers who are required to quarantine or isolate themselves in a particular facility “are not required to pay for the costs associated with their stay”.

With files from Rahim Ladhani of CTV News Toronto