North Woods International Elementary School awarded $ 7,000 grant | The main stories





LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -Teachers and students at North Woods International Elementary School in La Crosse have faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the challenges come rewards. Last year, during the pandemic, we did a few hours of Classroom Treatment, we were unable to use the gym. One day we finished a little earlier and started dreaming about how to do a playground restoration and what it might have looked like, North Woods International Elementary School teacher for PE Joshua Hein said. This dream will come true. North Woods has been awarded a $ 7,000 grant to build a hiking trail. This is the first step in a classroom designed by the student outdoors, the log garden and the loose play area. This grant is one of many contributions to La Crosse public schools. The La Crosse Public Education Foundation awarded 21 grants totaling $ 49,143. We see a huge variety of different projects. Funding for this round was anywhere from $ 250 to $ 7,000. So we encourage any new creative, innovative ideas. We truly support grants that promote equality, diversity and inclusion. So we just encourage people to apply, said Amanda Westphal, Chair of the Grants Committee for the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. Westphal says she is excited about what money means not only to the school – but also to the students. We will definitely need some shovels and we will need seeds for the pruning plants, said North Woods International Elementary School student Oliver Strassman.

