International
CDC: France and 6 other countries at ‘very high’ risk for Covid-19
(CNN) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved France to the list of “very high-risk” travel destinations.
France and six other countries advanced to Level 4, the category with the highest risk of the CDC, on Monday. France was the world’s top destination for international tourist arrivals before the pandemic, according to 2019 figures from the United Nations World Tourism Organization.
France was joined by its European neighbors Andorra, Cyprus, Liechtenstein and Portugal, as well as two other countries – one in the Middle East, the other in East Africa – at Level 4. The seven nations are:
Andorra
Cyprus
France
Jordan
Liechtenstein
Portugal
Tanzania
Clients are checked for health cards before entering the traditional Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on December 4, 2021.
Frederick Florin / AFP via Getty Images
Destinations that fall into the CDC Level 4 category of “Covid-19 Very High” have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days.
People should avoid traveling to places designated with a “Level 4” notice, the CDC recommends. Anyone who has to travel should first be fully vaccinated, the agency advises.
“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to receive and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at increased risk of receiving and possibly spreading some variants of Covid-19. “, said the agency.
All of these European destinations, plus Jordan in the Middle East, were previously considered “high” risk at Level 3. Previously, safari preferred Tanzania was rated “unknown” for lack of reliable information.
Concerns: Growth of Covid in Europe and Omicron
The Level 4 announcement comes as two troubling fronts continue to develop into pandemics.
Other nations at level 4
While Europe has been hit hard, it is not the only region with Level 4 tourist destinations known.
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Malaysia
Singapore
Turkey
In total, more than 80 countries were rated at level 4 as of December 6th.
Level 3 News
Empty road in Bogota, Colombia, March 20, 2020. Colombia moved to the CDC “high” risk category on Monday.
RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP / AFP via Getty Images
The Level 3 category – which applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days – had four updates this week, all in the Caribbean.
The four locations relocated to Level 3 were:
Colombia
Cuba
Grenada
Saint Kitts and Nevis
The move was a positive development for the islands of Cuba, Grenada and Saint Kitts and Nevis, which had been at level 4. It is a move in the wrong direction for South American Colombia, which had previously been at level 2.
New registrations at level 2
Destinations bearing the designation “Level 2: Moderate Covid-19” have seen 50 to 99 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days.
There are five new entries this week. They are:
Bahrain
Cape Verde
FIJI
mountain
So Tom and Prncipe
Level 1 and unknown
Small African Nation i Djibouti moved to Level 1 and had previously been at Level 2.
Destinations “Level 1: Covid-19 low” record less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days.
Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. As of December 6, that list was included Algeria, Cambodia, Macau AND Monaco, among others.
