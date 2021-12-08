International
How and when you can get a free COVID test at home – NBC Chicago
Free, personal or in-car testing for COVID-19 is widely available throughout the state of Illinois.
And while COVID-19 home tests are also available at many pharmacies like Walgreens and Walmart, those tests are not free – with an average test costing around $ 25.
But earlier this month, President Biden detailed a new plan to mitigate winter COVID-19 that requires private insurers to cover the cost of COVID-19 home tests and make them completely free.
However, some restrictions apply and some of the details about the plan are unclear.
Here’s what you need to know.
How do I get a free COVID test at home?
The White House said last week 150 million Americans who have private health insurance will be entitled to a full refund after purchasing a home COVID test.
This includes people provided by their employer, as well as those who have purchased a plan in the Affordable Care Act Market, said Lindsey Dawson, an associate director at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
New rules however not apply to those in Medicaid and Medicare, though this may vary, and those in Medicare with private insurance may be covered.
It is unclear exactly when the new coverage will start and previous tests you purchased may not be eligible for a refund, Dawson said.
Overall, details of the new plan are unclear, and the Biden administration has promised more guidance by mid-January.
Are there different tests at home? Which one can I get and where can I get it?
Experts expect most of the home tests available at the pharmacy to be included in the policy, but no further details have been released.
Test kits are available in pharmacies without a prescription, and a box of two tests usually costs about $ 25. Tampons, test solution and instructions are included.
Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child up to 2 years old.
Most tests require a swab about half an inch inside the two nostrils, so it may tickle but not hurt. The tests generate a positive result if a viral protein is detected in your sample.
How can I make sure I get a refund?
Keep the bill, he said Caitlin Donovan, a spokeswoman for the Patient Advocate Foundation.
“Your normal bill should be okay, I even printed the bill from Amazon and then you should send it,” Donovan said, adding that insurers generally have a refund form they want you to fill out.
“Insurers will generally have a physical mailing address,” she said. “They may also have an option for electronic submission, which means you can upload it to their site or email it.”
To send a more direct invoice, Donovan recommends asking the cashier to call the tests separately from the additional purchases.
The Biden administration has not yet released further information on a timeline for how long it may take to reimburse people ordering a test.
What if I do not have insurance? What if I have Medicaid or Medicare?
If you do not have insurance, or if you are covered by Medicaid and Medicare, the White House said it is doubling the amount of free tests it distributes across community centers to 50 million, from 25 million.
You should be able to find one of these centers on the website of your state or local health agency.
What is the difference between home tests and home collection tests?
Home collection tests involve taking a sample from your home and then sending it to a lab for results.
Home tests allow results from a sample and the results are available within minutes.
Should I use a home test before I gather for vacation or travel?
Some of the most common circumstances in which people may want to take a test at home are if they have come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID, they show symptoms of the virus or are expected to take a high test. dangerous events, such as a large family reunion.
We will use quick tests to double check everyone before we get together, says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the American College of Pathologists, which is planning a holiday meal with six members of the vaccinated family. Well, be as they enter the door.
Most home tests purchased at Walgreens will not give results you can use before a flight or cruise. check out CDC guidelines to see which COVID-19 tests are passed if you need one before traveling.
