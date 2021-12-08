The US enforces stricter Covid testing rules for travelers

Video transcript BACK transcript Vaccination mandate from the New York Institute for all private employers New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a comprehensive coronavirus vaccine mandate would take effect for all private employers on Dec. 27 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Mr de Blasio said the measure would apply to about 184,000 businesses. Omicron is here. There is no more debate about it. It does not matter if you only get a few cases in different states. We know it’s here, we know it will spread. It seems that at the moment it is very transmissible. They were expecting more facts and more evidence, but that was what we were seeing so far. What does it mean? You can wait, and I’m sorry to say this, you can wait for the community to spread. We must assume that it will be widespread. We must assume that it will bring us a real challenge. Thus we put health and safety first, ensuring that there is a vaccination mandate that reaches everyone universally in the private sector. Many people in the private sector have told me that they believe in vaccination, but are not entirely sure how they can do it themselves. Well, they would. We would do this so that every employer would be on an equal footing, a universal standard starting December 27, would work with businesses across the city, and that’s almost 200,000 businesses not already covered by the NYC Key guidelines , tani. We would work with the business community. We would talk to them in the coming days about how to make the right plan to implement this, specific instructions, specific rules will come out on December 15th. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a comprehensive coronavirus vaccine mandate would take effect for all private employers on Dec. 27 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Mr de Blasio said the measure would apply to about 184,000 businesses. credit Credit … Mary Altaffer / Associated Press

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a comprehensive mandate of the coronavirus vaccine for all private employers in New York City on Monday morning to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

Mr de Blasio said the aggressive measure, which took effect on December 27 and which he described as the first of its kind in the country, was needed as a pre-emptive strike to stop another wave of coronavirus cases and to help reduce broadcasting during the winter months and holiday gatherings.

Omicron is here and it seems to be very broadcast, he said in an interview on MSNBC. The weather is terrible with the winter months.

New York City has already established vaccination mandates for city employees and for employees and customers in dining, entertainment and indoor gyms. Nearly 90 percent of New York City adult residents now have at least one dose of the vaccine.

But Mr de Blasio said the city needed to go further to fight another wave of the virus in New York City, once the center of the pandemic. Some private employers have asked employees to be vaccinated, but many others have not.

Mr de Blasio said the new measure would apply to around 184,000 businesses. Employees working personally in private companies must have one dose of the vaccine by December 27; Remote workers will not be required to receive the vaccine. There is no testing option as an alternative.

The city plans to offer exemptions for valid medical or religious reasons, said Mr. de Blasio. City officials will issue detailed instructions on issues such as implementation by December 15 after consulting with business executives.

The mayor also announced that the rules for eating and entertaining will apply to children aged 5 to 11, who must have a dose to enter restaurants and theaters starting December 14, and that adult demand will increase from a dose of vaccine. up to two starting December 27, with the exception of those who initially received the vaccine with a Johnson & Johnson injection.

Mr. de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul held a news conference last Thursday to announce the first five cases of the Omicron variant in New York states, and several more have been announced in New York City since. The number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased rapidly in recent weeks; The number of daily cases has increased by more than 75 percent since November 1st.

Mr de Blasio, a Democrat with less than a month left in office, said he was confident the new term would survive any legal challenges, and he noted that the city’s previous mandates had been kept in place. .

They have won every time in state court, federal court, the mayor told MSNBC. And that’s because they are universal and enduring.

Eric Adams, the elected mayor who takes office on January 1, is on vacation in Ghana this week. His spokesman, Evan Thies, said in a statement that Mr Adams would assess the move once he becomes mayor.

The president-elect will evaluate this mandate and other Covid strategies when in office and make determinations based on the science, efficacy and advice of health professionals, he said.

Without saying whether she agrees or disagrees with the move, Ms. Hochul told reporters Monday afternoon that the mayor had called before his announcement.

I was aware of this and support local government leaders to implement policies to combat Covid as they believe they will be most helpful in tackling this pandemic within their jurisdictions, she said.

Ms. Hochul has tried to differentiate herself from her predecessor by empowering local governments to lead the pandemic response in their localities.

New York City is one of the localities within New York State, as is Erie County, she noted.

The Biden administration tried to impose a federal mandate that all major employers should require workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing starting in January, but that measure has stalled in court.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, issued an emergency rule earlier this month that requires vaccinations for employees of companies with at least 100 employees, though it excludes those who work at home or exclusively abroad.

Georgia M. Pestana, a New York City corporate councilor, told a news conference Monday that the city’s health commissioner clearly has the legal authority to issue a mandate to protect New Yorkers during a health crisis. She argued that legal issues over the Biden administration’s mandate were different and focused on whether OSHA had the proper authority.

Kathryn Wylde, president of a prominent business group, Partnership for New York City, said she was surprised by Mr. de Blasio.

We were blind, she said. There is no warning, no discussion, no idea if it is legal or who expects to implement it.

Approximately half of the Manhattan office employers have approved vaccine mandates, she said, although some policies include testing options and medical and religious exemptions.

Many questions remain about the Omicron variant. There are some early signs that it can only cause mild illness, although this observation was mainly based on cases in South Africa among young people, who are generally less likely to get seriously ill from Covid. Scientists are also waiting to see if the cases lead to significant hospitalizations and deaths; both are backward indicators.

And for now, scientists say there is no reason to believe that Omicron is impervious to existing vaccines, although they may turn out to be less protective to some extent unknown.

Grace Ashford contributed to the report.