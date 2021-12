The CCA student campaign promotes international human rights

A group of Canyon Crest Academy youths launched the Canyon Crest Academy of Fair Trade campaign to defend changes to the Alien Tort Statute, which gives federal courts power over certain lawsuits filed by citizens of other countries for infringement. presumed by international law. They launched their campaign after the U.S. Supreme Court, by a vote of 8 to 1 earlier this year, dismissed a lawsuit claiming that US companies Nestle and Cargill help and promote child slavery by buying cocoa from the Ivory Coast . Six people from Mali who filed the lawsuit said they were trafficked to the Ivory Coast as child slaves for cocoa production. The court ruled that there should have been more domestic behavior than general corporate activities for most corporations in order for the issue to prevail under the Aliens Compensation Statute. Almost all the behavior they claim to have aided and abetted forced labor by providing training, equipment and money to overseas farmers has taken place in the Ivory Coast. read the opinion of the court. The prayer of general corporate activity, like the mere presence of the corporation, … does not establish a sufficient connection between the cause of the action required by the respondents and the internal conduct. But CCA students said they think there should be stricter standards for accountability. They have thought about proposed amendments to the Foreign Violence Statute that would allow foreign nationals to have wider freedom to use the courts as protection against alleged human rights violations. They also recently met with an employee from the Rep. Office. Scott Peters, D-San Diego. Knowing that there are such general human rights abuses occurring in other parts of the world, it really means a lot to us to try to fight these human rights abuses in every way possible, said Ilana Krelstein. Especially in the current environment as high school students, we sometimes feel powerless. And in general, added Jumari Querimit, I think the fair trade campaign and club we have here at the school are excellent resources for educating other students, staff members and our community. Other members of their group include Klo Godard, Joyce Lin, Katherine Zhao, Iris Carnahan and Sarah Strasberg. We are not old enough to vote, but we are old enough to be consumers and think about what we were buying, Sarah said. I think this campaign is a great way for us to show our voice and what we believe in, not through voting, but through other forms of advocacy.

