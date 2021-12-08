Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, Holly Holm Hall of Fame International Boxing Class 2022





On Tuesday, the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced the admissions for the 2022 class and is loaded with some big names. At the top of the class are Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto and James Toney on the men side, with Holly Holm and Regina Halmich on the women side. The class will be introduced along with classes 2021 and 2020, both of which have seen their ceremonies delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominees for the Hall of Fame are voted on by members of the American Boxing Writers Association, as well as a panel of boxing historians. The opening ceremony is held at the Hall of Fame Museum in Canastota, New York. Let’s take a quick look at the biggest names in the 2022 class. Roy Jones Jr. Voted the Fighter of the Decade for the 1990s by the American Boxing Writers Association, Jones won the world championships in four weight categories while spending a large part of his career as the best pound fighter per pound in the sport. Jones’s first victory in the championship came in May 1993, capturing the IBF title in the middleweight division with a victory over Bernard Hopkins. In November 1994, Jones climbed the super middleweight to win the IBF title against James Toney. Jones was also a unified lightweight champion and lost only one fight in his first 50 races, which was a disqualification loss against Montell Griffin that Jones avenged in less than one round in the rematch. Surprisingly, Jones also went into heavyweight, where he defeated John Ruiz to become the WBA champion. Jones holds a career record of 66-9 with 47 wins by knockout. Miguel Cotto Cotto held titles in four weight categories in his career and fought in some of the biggest and most important fights of his era. Cotto won the WBO Junior Lightweight title in 2004, successfully defending the title six times before moving on to the WBA lightweight title in 2006. He would defend that title against players like Zab Judah and Shane Mosley before losing the belt to Antonio Margarito in a bloody fight that many questioned after Margarito was found to have illegally loaded hand wraps against Mosley. Cotto would eventually win titles in the middleweight and junior middleweight divisions. In his career, he fought confrontations with other big names, including Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. James Toney Toney won championships in three weight categories, including middleweight, super middleweight and cross weight. Toney went undefeated in the first 46 games of his career. This included six IBF Championships in middleweight and three IBF Championships in super middleweight. After losing the super middleweight title in 1994, Toney would not hold another world title until 2003, when he achieved a big win over Vassiliy Jirov in 2003. Toney would continue to make two bids for the championships. heavyweights, equaling Hasim Rahman after defeating John Ruiz, a victory that was reversed after Toney failed a drug test. Holly Holm While Holm may have found more headlines at the UFC, where she won the women’s bantamweight championship by Ronda Rousey in an already iconic thrill, she first used her hand talent in the boxing ring. Holm won championships in lightweight, lightweight and lightweight medium. She defended her championship 18 times and lost only one fight after reaching the championship level. That loss was a brutal knockout by Anne Sophie Mathis in 2011, though Holm avenged the loss in their rematch, fighting only two more times before switching to mixed martial arts. Regina Halmich Halmich went from a successful kickboxing career in the boxing ring in 1994. In her ninth fight, she lost for the only time in her career, failing to win the IBF Women’s Flying Weight title against Yvonne Trevino . She would win the belt at her next outing, continuing to successfully defend the belt 15 times. During her reign with the flying weight title, Halmich also added the title of super flying weight AND flying weight title for junior. She would successfully defend titles 40 times in her career and retired in an unbeaten streak of 46 games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/boxing/news/roy-jones-jr-miguel-cotto-holly-holm-headline-2022-international-boxing-hall-of-fame-class/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos