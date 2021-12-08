Chilean Congress approves same-sex marriage by an overwhelming majorityExBulletin







Esteban Felix / AP

Esteban Felix / AP Chile passed legislation on marital equality in a landslide vote Tuesday after four years of inaction. Both chambers of Congress in Chile authorized the overwhelming majority, making it the eighth Latin American state to allow same-sex marriage, as well as the 31st worldwide. President Sebastian Piera, who is set to step down in March, has opposed the legislation for years. But just six months ago, the Conservative leader indicated he had changed his stance on the issue, paving the way for Congress to act. He is expected to sign it into law. “I think the time has come to guarantee all people that freedom and that dignity,” Piera said in a statement. annual address to Congress on June 1st. “I think the time has come for marital equality in our country,” he added. Existing laws allow gay couples to reunite under a Civil Union Pact, which was passed in 2015 and gives couples many of the same rights as married couples, but denies them the right to adopt. The new law will extend full parental rights to same-sex parents and extend marital benefits and adoption rights to same-sex married couples. Piera’s public amendment caused the last accelerated push of the bill through the legislature, as it was weakened in both houses of Congress for four years. It was first introduced in 2017 by then-president Michelle Bachelet. Rights activists spent more than a decade campaigning for change, including MOVILH, one of the main supporters of the bill. “After centuries of abuse”, the LGBTQ rights group said In a Twitter post, “the doors of justice, equality and dignity are open to same-sex couples.” The move comes less than two weeks before a polarizing election runoff in which Chileans must decide whether to replace Pierre with far-right populist Jose Antonio Cast or Gabriel Boric, a former young left-wing student leader. On Tuesday Kast, a Catholic who does not support gay marriage and has opposed the measure in the past, revealed that he would have signed the bill into law anyway if he had been president. Reuters reported.

