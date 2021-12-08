Indonesia president vows to rebuild after volcano erupts as death toll rises to 34 | Indonesia





Indonesia’s president has visited areas devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption that killed at least 34 people and left thousands homeless, and vowed that communities would be rebuilt soon. Clouds of hot ash were thrown up into the sky and an avalanche of lava and scorching gas swept up to 11 kilometers (7 miles) down the slopes of Mount Semerus in a sudden explosion Saturday caused by heavy rain. Villages and towns were covered in tons of volcanic debris. President Joko Widodo visited the areas hit by the blast in Lumajang district in East Java province on Tuesday to reassure people that the government response is reaching those in need. After visiting shelter survivors on a football field, he vowed to rebuild infrastructure, including the main bridge connecting Lumajang to other cities, and relocate some 2,970 homes outside the danger zones. Officials earlier said residents of the worst-hit villages would be relocated within the next six months, and each family waiting for a new home would be given 500,000 rupees ($ 34.50) a month in compensation. Rescue crews carry the body of a victim in an area affected by the explosion of Mount Semeru Photo: BASARNAS / EPA A spokesman for the national disaster relief agency, Abdul Muhari, said more than 100 people were hospitalized after the blast, 22 of them with serious injuries, mostly burns. He said rescue teams are still searching for the 22 villagers reported missing. Nearly 3,000 homes and 38 schools were damaged, he said. The death toll was expected to rise as much of the search area was mountainous and geographically difficult, said Andris Rufianto Putro, a field coordinator for the Semeru Emergency Response at the Indonesian Red Cross. His crews exhumed five bodies from the rubble of a house in Renteng Village on Tuesday, and two others were found dead nearby. Five more bodies were found in the neighboring village of Supiturang. The field coordinator said some search areas could only be reached by a tracked articulated vehicle operating on rugged and dilapidated terrain like Hagglund vehicles. Cargo planes carrying food, tents, blankets and other supplies landed on Tuesday to be distributed to temporary shelters filled with about 4,250 displaced people. Locals carry furniture from a damaged house in an area affected by the blast Photo: Willy Kurniawan / Reuters The eruption of the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain relieved the pressure that was building up under a lava cube in its crater. But experts warned that the dome could collapse further, causing an avalanche of gas and debris trapped beneath it. Aid workers tried to clear tons of volcanic debris on Tuesday and concentrated on three locations in the worst-hit village of Sumberwuluh, where people are still believed to be trapped in houses that were buried on their roofs, said Wayan Suyatna, i who directs the local search and rescue agency. Volcanic ash deposits are still at high temperatures and the deeper we dig the hotter it gets, Suyatna said. Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted many times in the last 200 years. However, as in many of the 129 volcanoes monitored in Indonesia, tens of thousands of people live on its fertile slopes. It last exploded in January, with no casualties. Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped lines.

