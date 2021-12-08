Indigenous delegates postpone trip to Vatican for pandemic concerns

An indigenous delegation is postponing a trip to the Vatican planned for next week due to concerns about the omicron variant.

Delegates were to hold private meetings with Pope Francis from December 17 to 20 to lay the groundwork for his next trip to Canada, which is not yet scheduled.

The president and vice-president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, which is organizing the trip, are in Rome working to reschedule meetings for early 2022.

“The decision to postpone was a heartbreaking decision, taken after careful consultation with delegates, family members, community leaders, public health officials and the leadership of each of the three National Indigenous Organizations,” a joint statement said. issued by the Canadian Conference of Catholics. Indigenous bishops and national organizations.

“We understand that the Holy See is very committed to rescheduling this visit in the new year and we look forward to the opportunity.”

The national AFN chief says the pope’s visit has been postponed First National Assembly Speaker RoseAnne Archibald says the papal trip scheduled for the week of December 18 has been postponed due to the threat posed by the new COVID-19 variant. 2:03

First National Assembly Speaker RoseAnne Archibalda announced the postponement in a speech this morning before First Nations leaders attending a winter assembly meeting.

“The health and well-being of our delegates, their families and their communities is paramount to us and we will not risk anyone if we can help them,” Archibald said.

Papal pardons were sought and expected

Delegates determined to travel to Rome raised concerns about potential pandemic health risks to vulnerable participants, particularly the elderly.

They were also worried about travel complications that might arise, with meetings taking place just days before the holidays.

No dates have been set for new meetings.

Cassidy Caron is leading the Mtis delegation to the Vatican. (Christian Patry / CBC)

Cassidy Caron, president of the Mtis National Council, said she wants the delegates to be reassigned so that elders and survivors do not have to continue to experience their residential school experiences in preparation for the meetings.

“It’s a concern for me to drag this out a bit,” said Caron, who is leading the Mtis delegation.

“I hope it will happen sooner rather than later, because our survivors deserve it.”

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of ReginaDonald Bolentold CBC News he is pleased with the idea of ​​travel at this time, but understands the health concerns of the indigenous delegates.

“Relationships are strengthening, the voices of survivors are being heard, the waves of suffering experienced in residential schools are being accepted in a greater way than ever before,” Bolen said.

“I sincerely hope that work of truth and reconciliation continues, and certainly can continue.”

Nathan Obed heads the Inuit delegation. (Submitted by Nathan Obed)

The delegates planned to urge the Pope to personally apologize for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in running the schools.

“I can not help but think that there is only one way and it is to seek forgiveness from the Pope,” said Nathan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

“It is important that the Pope apologize to Canada. I think this will allow a greater number of residential school survivors to attend and hear first-hand forgiveness.”

Three separate delegations representing the First Nations, the Inuit and the Mtis, had to have an hour each to speak to the Pope, which would be followed by a final meeting with all the delegates to hear his response.

This is not the first time the audience with the Pope has been delayed. The meetings were postponed when the pandemic was first declared.

Obed, who heads the Inuit delegation, said he expects all delegates selected for the delayed trip to have the opportunity to go to the Vatican once the new dates are settled.

“It is our hope that this delegation will remain stable,” he said. “It’s just the date that has changed.”