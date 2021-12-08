When can children under 5 years of age get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Almost exactly a year ago, the first vaccines for COVID-19 became available in the US Today, they are approved or authorized for almost any age group except young children. But clinical trials involving children up to 6 months are underway now and some may have results by the end of the year.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one authorized in the United States for use in children under 18 years of age. The original emergency use authorization and, later, full approval by the Food and Drug Administration covered people aged 16 and over. The FDA then authorized it for 12 to 15 year olds in May and for 5 to 11 year olds in early November.

Status of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years of age

The latest estimates from Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla are that we may have data on the company vaccine in children under 5 by the end of the year. NBC News reported. And the vaccine may be available for children in that age group beginning of 2022.

Moderna presented data from clinical trials involving 12 to 17-year-olds, but in November the FDA said more time was needed to review this data. The company also released statements recently saying her two-dose mRNA vaccine is safe and effective at 6- to 11 years old. And Modern evidence involving children 6 months and older is ongoing.

When it comes to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the company said TODAY in a statement that it has “launched phase 2/3 HORIZON 2 clinical trials in healthy adolescents 12 to 17 years of age with the aim of gaining knowledge of valid for the safety and immune responses of our vaccine to this critical group. ” The company did not share information about the evidence in younger age groups.

As exciting as everything is, the reality is that many parents of young children are still anxiously awaiting their turn to vaccinate their children. Here are the latest on the ongoing testing status of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines in the US and more on the careful work that goes into developing vaccines for young children.

Finding the perfect dose

In the first phase of clinical trials of the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine, the researchers focused on finding the right dose, Dr. told SOT. Simon Li, director of the critical pediatric care division at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine.

In that initial process, researchers were looking for two things, said Li, who is leading the work in one of 81 countries working on a Pfizer 2/3 phase clinical trial with children aged 6 months to 11 years. “One is how much of the vaccine you need to get a good immune response. And the second thing is how many side effects you have.” The right dose is one that offers satisfactory protection against COVID-19 with as few side effects as possible.

During trials for children aged 5 to 11 years, the researchers tested three doses of the Pfizer vaccine: 10, 20 and 30 micrograms, of which 30 were the same dose used for adults and 12 to 15 years. They found that for this age group, a dose of 10 micrograms was enough to get a satisfactory immune response with far fewer side effects.

“We had more fever at the 30 microgram dose and the 10 micrograms gave a really good immune response. We didn’t need to go higher,” Dr. Kawsar Talaat, a vaccinologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who is involved. with Pfizer pediatric vaccine trials, TODAY said.

And the same thing seems to be true for this younger group, Li said. Children under 5 are only taking 3 micrograms in each dose now in Pfizer trials, he explained, but they are still investigating the effectiveness of that dose.

For the Modern COVID-19 vaccine, the right dose for children under 6 seems to be only 25% of the adult dose, said for TODAY Dr. Bill Hartman, lead investigator for UW Healths KidCOVE Moderna pediatric vaccine test. In children ages 6 to 11, the company estimated an effective dose of 50 micrograms, which is half the size of the adult dose.

Hartman predicts that Moderna will be able to begin interpreting data about its vaccine to younger children by mid-January, and the company will decide whether or not to pursue an emergency use authorization at that time. When the emergency use authorization comes from the FDA, then children who have taken a placebo during the trial will be able to switch to the current vaccine or another vaccine that is authorized for their age group, he explained.

What parents need to know

As parents wait, it is important to remember that researchers are working quickly but carefully. “No corner was cut in the development of this vaccine,” Talaat said. “The reason we managed to get the vaccines out so quickly is that there was a huge amount of resources, both in terms of financial resources, but also in terms of expertise, staff and personnel.”

Plus, researchers working on pediatric vaccine trials have the benefit of building the data we already have on millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine given to adults, Talaat explained. And this is not usually the case for pediatric vaccines.

To keep an eye out for possible side effects, parents are required to monitor their children for two years in the Pfizer test and 14 months in the Moderna test. Monitoring begins with daily assessments through an electronic diary system in the weeks after children receive the vaccine and eventually slows down to weekly check-ups, Li explained. But there are some online checkpoints where all parents and children should attend, Hartman said.

When it comes to giving informed consent, Talaat explained that some older children may go through a modified process called adoption. “They take a simpler form to see, either to be read or explained to them,” she said, noting that it is usually illustrated with lots of pictures. But for young children in these trials, it is the parents who give consent and, so far, they have been excited to do so.

“I have done a lot of vaccine trials over the last 15 years and this has been the easiest test to recruit,” Talaat said. Hartman agreed, adding that his group had a “long waiting list” to register for trial after just one day.

“We all want our children to return to a more normal existence than they have had for the last two years,” Hartman said. “The best way out of this pandemic is to vaccinate people and our children are involved in it. By vaccinating them, you are protecting them from anything bad that could happen to COVID, but you are also protecting them. your family and your community ”.