Catch the shovels: Snow forecast Wednesday night for Nova Scotia

The first significant snowfall of the season will come in Nova Scotia on Wednesday night, continuing through Thursday.

While the eventual trace of the system will be key and a shift north or south may change the totals, the latest forecast models are in fairly good line that we will see a solid stretch ranging from close to 15 to 25 centimeters in the southern half of New Scotland.

The quantities will fall quickly north of the system, with amounts ranging from five to 15 centimeters.

Northerly winds will also blow with this system overnight through Wednesday and through Thursday, leading to localized bloating and movement.

Generally, 50 to 70 km / h hijackings are set for the mainland, while 70 to 90 km / h are set for the Breton Cape on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern Nova Scotia from Yarmouth to Halifax on Wednesday night. I fully expect these warnings to extend eastward to Cape Breton, given the snow that will continue through Thursday for the eastern areas.

Deadline

Snow will start Wednesday afternoon in the area of ​​the three counties and then will come slowly to the east across the continent during the evening and overnight.

The most stable snow looks set to drop into a mess by Thursday morning for most of the continent. However, it is a good bet that the morning trip will be greatly affected by the snow already on the ground.

Snow will last longer along the NorthumberlandShore and especially across the Breton Cape on Thursday, with winds also rising. Traveling for most of the day is likely to be sleek and snowy.

We have another 24 hours to zero in on this and look for any possible changes to the track and, as a result, totals and time.