Cultural critic Greg Tate, whose incandescent and poignant writings, particularly on topics about black American culture influenced a generation, died today for undisclosed causes at the age of sixty-four. The news was confirmed by its publisher, Duke University Press. An extremely talented guitarist, he was also the founder of the improvisation group Burnt Sugar and a co-founder of the Black Rock coalition. In prose that, as Hua Hsu wrote in New Yorkerin 2016, “beating like a party and like a salon”, Tate cleverly praised black art and music not in the context of the white culture that appropriated and consumed it, but in relation to the black culture that spawned it him. He saw and was a vocal critic of passive racism, a hidden and often unknown form of racism as harmful as the active form. “I think a lot of people do not want to see themselves as beneficiaries of a viscous system,” he said AfroToronto‘s Laina Dawes in 2005. “They like to imagine that if their hearts are pure, then others are pure, everything is right and just in their world. “People do not want to see themselves implicated in a system of oppression, as someone who is positioned and privileged by that system.”

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Tate was barely a teenager when he moved with his family to Washington, DC. There he encountered Rolling Stone and the writing of Amiri Baraka, specifically of the author Black music. These twin discoveries would shape the course of his life. After teaching herself to play the guitar, Tate studied film and journalism at Howard University. A year later The voice of the village Music critic Robert Christgau in 1981 invited him to contribute to that famous downtown publication, Tate moved to New York. He plunged into the music scene there, making friends with celebrities, including guitarists James “Blood” Ulmer and Vernon Reid. Within three years, he and Reid co-founded singer Dk Dyson and producer Konda Mason the Black Rock Coalition, a broad-based collective whose goal was to elevate the work of colored musicians and combat stereotypes within the industry.

In 1986, Tate wrote the essay “Cult-Nats Meet Freaky-Deke” for voiceliterary supplements i e. This historical work of cultural criticism limited the artificial division imposed by white supremacist culture between black intellectuals, who were expected to be repressed cultural nationalists, and black artists, who were expected to be “weird” and defenseless suppliers of exoticism. “Somewhere along the way to potential madness or a meaningful life,” Tate wrote in her opening lines, “I decided that what black culture needs is popular poststructuralism – achievable writing that tends to deconstruct the whole culture of black “. Tate would continue to provide exactly that for the next three decades and beyond, as well voice the following year hired him as a staff writer. The newspaper was “the only place in journalism where you were not expected to specialize,” Tate wrote on these pages in 2018, “where you can go in your cherished language about Any form of aesthetic glory or political cunning made your finger crushing match ready to rumble in the fish wrap. ” He stayed there until 2005.

“I did not know I was a cultural critic until I began to be described as such,” he wrote in ArtforumDecember 1992 issue. “I have never liked to be described as a music critic, even when I only wrote about it, the musician in me adheres to Keith Jarrett’s belief that the only adequate critique of one piece of music is another piece of music.” Tate would continue to write for a wide range of publications, including Artforum, New York Times, spring, VIBE, Washington Post, and the magazine that originally inspired him, Rolling Stone. He published a number of books, including those critically acclaimed Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America (1992), which he followed with a second volume in 2016; Everything but the burden: What white people are getting out of black culture (2003); AND Midnight Lightning: Jimi Hendrix and the Black Experience (2003).

Tate was a visiting professor of African studies at Brown University and served as visiting professor Louis Armstrong at Columbia University’s Center for Jazz Studies. He continued to play music, in 1999 he founded Burnt Sugar, which he described in 2004 as “a band I wanted to listen to but could not find”. The improvisational fusion group contained a large cast of rotating players, who could be up to thirty-five at a given time.

The news of Tate’s death was greeted with a flurry of shock and grief on social media, evoking Tate’s own words of 1991. “I realized that the meaning of being black is summed up in who comes to bury you, who gathers in your name. after you “Gone,” he wrote, “what they have to say about how you loved and how they loved you in return.”