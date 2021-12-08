A prayer to commit an international crime Extensive environmental damage occupies a central place in The Hague

The campaign to make ecocid an international crime took center stage in The Hague on Tuesday, as Bangladesh, Samoa and Vanuatu defended the criminalization of environmental destruction during a virtual forum at the annual meeting of the International Criminal Court with 123 member states.

The forum, attended by more than 1,300 individual participants, represented a collective call for justice from three of the world’s most vulnerable climate countries. It came less than a month after they and other developing countries sought their claims at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow for more resilience and funding to adapt from the industrialized world, but came out largely unsatisfied.

We believe it is time to discuss how the mandate of the courts can be implemented for one of the most urgent problems in the world: that of ecological destruction and climate destruction, said Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, Prime Minister of Samoa, in a recorded statement for events.

The 20th annual meeting of the courts, known as the Assembly of States Parties, is composed of those countries that have ratified the Rome Statute, the founding treaties of the courts that take place from 6 to 11 December in The Hague.

The tribunal, which became operational in 2002, has jurisdiction over four crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression or the commission of illegal warfare. The idea to increase echoes while the fifth crime of the courts gained traction in 2019, when Vanuatu, followed by the Maldives, called on the Assembly of States Parties to engage in dialogue to increase echoes in the mandate of the courts.

Since then, Pope Francis, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and more than a dozen countries, including Mexico, France, Sweden and Canada, have expressed varying degrees of support for the international initiative. Earlier this month, the Belgian parliament passed a resolution expressing support for both domestic eco-legislation and international efforts.

The United States has not ratified the Rome Statute and is not a member of the tribunal. However, it participates in the Assembly of States Parties as an observer country. Increasingly, environmental advocates, advocates, and policymakers are drawing attention to the effect that environmental destruction has on international peace and security, as well as to the well-being of humanity, by placing ecosystems within the sphere of concern of international criminal law. The consequences of climate change have major implications for the full enjoyment of human rights of present and future generations, including the unborn generations, said Elly VanVliet, Vanuatu’s Honorary Consul in the Netherlands, in a recorded statement about the event.

VanVliet added that the initiative has advanced since 2019, thanks to the work of a panel of legal experts, who, in June, set out a proposed legal definition of crime: illegal or unreasonable actions committed knowing that there is a considerable possibility for severe. and extensive or long-term damage to the environment caused by those acts.

The definition, which would criminalize environmental damage as an end in itself, shatters what has been a historical focus on the protection of human beings in international criminal law.

There is a very big gap in international criminal law, said Philippe Sands, one of the co-chairs of the drafting panels. The four international crimes. All focused on the well-being of the people for good reasons. But there is a big gap, which is the well-being of the environment.

Tuiloma Neroni Slade, a former judge at the International Criminal Court and a member of the drafting panel, told attendees that a historic moment had come for the ecocid.

Scientific evidence and authoritative assessments are there in great abundance, have been for a long time, and are overwhelming in the need for serious global responses, he said. For small, vulnerable countries, there is little other option. After all, it is a global order based on rules and the rule of law that provide the most effective protection.

International criminal law is seen as a tool, alongside political processes such as global climate negotiations, to combat widespread environmental damage. In particular, lawyers say making ecocide a crime would change the account of multinational corporations when making decisions about potentially harmful projects.

The road to amending the Rome Statute is a multi-step process that begins with the requirement that at least one member state submit a proposed definition to the Secretary-General of the United Nations at least three months before a meeting of the Assembly of States Parties. . Since the annual meeting is taking place now, any such presentation would be too late for formal action during this annual meeting.

If a country, or group of countries, formally launches the amendment process, the next step requires a majority of member states to vote in favor of continuing the debate on the issue. If this happens, there will be a period of formal and informal debate between countries on how crime should be defined.

Finally, at least two-thirds of the member states, approximately 82, must vote in favor of an agreed definition of crime.

The process can take years, as happened with the rise of the crime of aggression, depending on the degree of political will among nations.

In reality, launching the amendment process will take a degree of momentum and a coalition of supporting countries, according to lawyers and court observers.

Jojo Mehta, co-founder of the Stop Ecocide Foundation based in the Netherlands, said the process of building support for an ecocidal crime is moving faster than she could have hoped.

It’s not just time for that to happen, but it’s too late, she said.