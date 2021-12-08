Harry Reid International Airport: County to vote on updating code name change





LAS VEGAS (CLASS) – Updating county codes to reflect the name change from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport will be on the Clark County Commission’s agenda when they meet Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m.: 00. About 50 references to the McCarran name remain in the county codes and the county needs to make updates. The Clark County Commission set the time and date for the public hearing during today’s regular meeting. It’s one of the last steps in changing the name. An announcement at a public event is expected soon to officially announce the name change. The commission voted on February 16 to approve the new name, and the commission determined that private donations would have to pay for the costs to make the change. Previous actions that led to the decision have included a move to raise $ 4.5 million in donations to pay for the name change. In October, Commissioner Tick Segerblom said $ 4.2 million was already in place. During the public comment at today’s meeting, resident Daniel Braisted asked if $ 4.5 million would be paid for all signaling changes. He said he asked this question months ago and has not received an answer. In addition to the county OK, the Federal Aviation Administration has also cleared the change. “Harry Reid International Airport” has even been seen on some FAA flight maps. The name honors the U.S. Democratic senator from Nevada, who served as the majority leader in the U.S. Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency. The initiative to remove McCarran’s name came after officials accepted a history of racism involving U.S. Senator Pat McCarran, who served from 1933 to 1954. He was also a Nevada Supreme Court judge from 1913 to 1919, serving as head of justice from 1917-1919. His national heritage includes restrictive immigration quotas. He was also among the few Democratic opponents of President Franklin Delano Roosevelts’s Second New Deal. Reid’s tactics as leader of the majority in the Senate often met with harsh criticism from Republicans. Reid’s opponents in rural Nevada are particularly vocal. Signs with the message “Will Rogers never met Harry Reid” are a common sight in small towns around the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/harry-reid-international-airport-county-sets-dec-21-public-hearing-on-name-change/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos