Indigenous delegation delays trip to Vatican over Omicron COVID-19 variant, AFN chief says
The indigenous delegation left for the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis, postponing his trip due to growing concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Assembly of First Nations, the Mtis National Council, and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami issued a joint statement confirming the delay Tuesday afternoon.
The statement cited “the uncertainty and potential health risks surrounding international travel amid the recent spread of the Omicron variant”. This came after AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald announced the delay at a virtual meeting of chiefs earlier in the day.
“The decision to postpone was a heartbreaking decision, taken after careful consultation with delegates, family members, community leaders, public health officials and the leadership of each of the three National Indigenous Organizations,” the groups said in a statement.
Survivors of the Alberta residential school go to the Vatican
The meeting was scheduled to take place at the Vatican from December 14 to 21.
The AFN delegation planned to push Pope Francis to apologize for the role of the Catholic Church in Canada’s residential school system.
25 to 30 natives were expected to be part of the delegation scheduled to meet with Pope Francis. The delegation consisted of elders, custodians of knowledge and survivors and youth of residential schools.
A small group of Canadian bishops was also scheduled to attend between December 17 and 20.
The Pope agrees to visit Canada to help reconcile
Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Crown Relations, said the situation was sad, but he was happy to see health and safety as the number one priority. Miller added that Pope Francis should hear directly from indigenous people about their battles stemming from residential schools.
“We are prepared in Indigenous Services Canada. It is unfortunate because the Holy Father has to hear directly from lawyers,” he said. We are here to help and support. ”
Miller said the road to reconciliation is different, but it is important for the Pope to meet with indigenous people who will be able to express their concerns. A papal pardon was required
“Reconciliation has many branches in it. This is one of them. “Receiving a full and complete forgiveness from the Holy Father is very important on the path to healing and closure, but that is only one element for him,” Miller said.
Residential schools were run primarily by the Catholic Church and were funded by the federal government. They became a hot button issue in the summer of 2021, when thousands of unmarked graves were found on residential school sites. Survivors and families apologized to the Catholic Church and the Pope.
In the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, a papal pardon ranks as one of 94 calls to action.
With files from Global’s Crystal Oag and Amanda Connolly.
With files from The Canadian Press.
