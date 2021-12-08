DVIDS – News – NIWC Atlantic Awards Information Warfare Research Project 2 to Advanced Technology International

CHARLESTON, SC On behalf of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), the Atlantic Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) awarded another Transaction Agreement (OTA) for its Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) 2 for International Advanced Technology (ATI). of Summerville, South Carolina, for consortium management on Nov. 9 with a $ 500 million ceiling cap and a five-year performance period (PoP).

The IWRP concept has proven to be an effective way to rapidly prototype information warfare solutions and put skills into the hands of our fighters, said Peter C. Reddy, executive director of NIWC Atlantic. Technology is constantly evolving and to stay ahead of the opponent, we must be agile and fast. Using IWRP 2 to collaborate with traditional and non-traditional industry partners will ensure that we can continue to empower technology innovation and advancement at the speed of relevance. The possibilities will be endless.

IWRP 2 allows the use of an alternative procurement process, called OTA, which works to simplify procurement processes, prototype development, and the rapid delivery of advanced fleet technologies. As a consortium management firm, ATI provides the NAVWAR mechanism to reach a wide range of traditional and non-traditional defense contractors in a range of information warfare technology areas to address specific information technology challenges through prototype development.

The consortium will also facilitate competition for individual NAVWAR-initiated prototype projects that meet its technological needs, in addition to providing the ability to move their technological ideas from concept to prototype rapidly to support the needs of sailors and sailors. .

We are proud to continue to support NAVWAR and IWRP consortium members in their collaborative efforts to develop and deliver innovative technology solutions to the most pressing information warfare challenges, said Chris Van Meter, President and CEO of ATI. The IWRP 2 OTA Award lays the foundation for this highly successful government-industry-academy collaboration to build on the achievements of the first three years of IWRP. ATI is in ecstasy to be part of this team.

When the project first started in 2018, IWRP got a $ 100 million ceiling and a performance period that lasts until the summer of 2021. By June 2020, the IWRP team had set 100 percent of the ceiling an aggressive achievement, considering 36 months allotted to the project. In July 2020, the ceiling was increased by $ 400 million with the approval of the Navy and received a two-year extension of the PoP, resulting in a ceiling limit of $ 500 million and a five-year PoP.

We are excited to have an award for IWRP 2 and look forward to an ongoing partnership with IWRP consortium members to deliver technology to our Nations Force, said Lisa Rosenbaum, IWRP Settlement Officer and Director of Non-FAR Settlements of NIWC Atlantic.

Based on the projected prototype prices for the next two years and the current workflow for IWRP, the $ 500 million ceiling limit will be reached ahead of the 5-year PoP.

We aim to build on the success of IWRP and leverage collaboration with traditional and non-traditional partnerships to foster innovation and solve challenging combat issues, said Jee Youn Fickling, IWRP’s program manager, NIWC Atlantic. IWRP 2 continues to promote rapid prototyping for information warfare technology focus areas to strategically connect with critical fleet needs.

IWRP 2 covers all major areas of information warfare related to: cyber warfare, cloud computing, data science and analytics technologies, secure communications, enterprise resource tools, autonomy, mobility, command and control security, integrated firefighting, battlefield awareness, Model-based systems engineering, on-demand manufacturing, development, security and operations (DevSecOps), artificial intelligence / machine learning and sleek design and user experience, both the latter are areas of focus of new technology to meet demand and interest.

IWRP 2 will encourage a two-way exchange of information and ideas between consortium members and the government to bring about the best solutions for the fleet, said Kevin Charlow, NIWC Atlantic Deputy Chief Executive Officer. This innovation collaboration will be invaluable in giving sailors and sailors the edge.

An IWRP Industry Day is scheduled for December 15 starting at 10:00 am with Bradley Goodrich, Deputy Director of NavalX, as keynote speaker. This virtual industry day will be the first to include IWRP 2 Prototype Project Demand. The event will include four Prototype Project Demands (RPPs), two On Demand Collaborations (PSCs) and a Technical Cooperation Exchange (TCE). .

Industry or government organizations interested in learning more about IWRP 2 or the next day of the virtual industry can visit www.theiwrp.org.

As part of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition systems to provide information combat capabilities to naval, joint and national combatants through acquisition, development, integration, production, testing, deployment and command maintenance. interactive. control, communication, computer, intelligence, surveillance and intelligence, cyber and information technology capabilities.