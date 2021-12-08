Outstanding softball Kaukauna Ghosts, Kally Meredith, engages in Florida International

Photo courtesy of @KallyMeredith on Twitter

KAUKAUNA – Kaukauna area high school junior Kally Meredith will continue her education and career in college softball at the International University of Florida in Miami.

She announced her verbal engagement at the Division 1 school on Monday.

Meredith helped lead the Ghosts to the WIAA Division 1 state softball championship in June.

“None of this would have been possible without the many coaches who have guided me through the years, my teammates who have become lifelong friends and my family who have been my biggest support system,” Meredith said in an email. . “I would like to make one last call to my father, who continues to push me harder than anyone, but has helped me in all.”

Meredith, the Ghosts left-footed striker, was named the first team in the entire conference, the first team in the entire district, the first team of all state honors, and was nominated as the USA Today Post Crescent Player of the Year for 2021.

“Kally represents one of those very rare athletes who has been blessed from an athletic point of view, while developing and perfecting the attributes that make her a leader and someone who will always make them around her the best athletes and most importantly people better, ”said her coach, Tim Roehrig. , on her internet search profile.

Meredith said her old teammates told her that once she visited the right school she would know.

“And of course enough, during my time at FIU I knew I wanted to spend my collegial career here,” Meredith said.

Meredith has a grade point average of 3.97 and plans to study biology at FIU and hopes to become a medical assistant. She currently plays for the Beverly Bandits 18-U club team.

