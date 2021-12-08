Jones Jr., Toney, Holm, Cotto emphasize the induction class of the International Boxing Fame 2022





Roy Jones Jr., James Toney, Holly Holm and Miguel Cotto are among the 10 members to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame International Boxing Class. Were extremely excited about the 2022 Class and look forward to honoring the youngest class of entrants to win the highest boxing honor, said Executive Director Edward Brophy. Jones won world titles in four weight classes from middleweight to heavyweight after becoming a professional in 1989. Jones retired in 2018 with a record of 66-9 and 47 knockouts, including the marquee victories over Jorge Castro, Thomas Tate, Vinny Paz and Merqui Sosa. After becoming a professional in 1988, Toney scored his first championship victory in an 11th round TKO over Michael Nunn for the International Boxing Federation middleweight belt. He won the War of the Year and Return of the Year awards after a 12-round decision over Vassiliy Jirov in 2003. Toney was known as an old-school fighter in the ring, combining the natural power of punching with an impressive spin to win. He retired with a 77-10-3 record and 47 KOs. UFC champion Holm won 14 world titles in three weight categories during her 11-year career. She used combinations and quick moves to win a 14-1-1 record against the starters. Holm made her mixed martial arts debut in 2011 while she was still in boxing. She retired from boxing in 2013 with a 33-3-2 record and nine KOs to pursue MMA full time. Cotto won a place at the 2000 Olympics, representing Puerto Rico after setting an amateur record of 125-23. After the Olympics, Cotto became a professional where he won world championships in four weight categories. Cotto became a Puerto Rican boxing star with a combination of hand speed, striking power and aggressive style in the ring. He closed his gloves in 2017 with a record of 41-6 and 33 KOs, including outstanding victories over Cesar Bazab, Lovemore Ndou and Joshua Clottey. German boxer Regina Halmich, publicist Bill Caplan, journalist Ron Borges and producer Bob Yalen will also be included in the Hall of Fame class during an introductory weekend in June 2022. (Photo: Focus on Sports / Getty Images)

