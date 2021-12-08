



Next game: at Saint Xavier University (Ill.) 12/11/2021 | 1:00 PM WATERTOWN, Wisc. — Last night the Trojans traveled to Watertown, Wisconsin to compete against Baptist University Maranatha Sabercats in a non-conference match. In search of a turnaround from Saturday’s loss, the Trojans came out strong and left the MBU Gymnasium with a convincing 76-43 victory. Trading baskets at the beginning of the first quarter, the Trojans and Sabercats were tied 12-12 with three minutes ahead. initial Ship Tombs would throw two three-pointers in a row and junior Carly Scheblo added a group to lead the Trojans to a 20-13 lead going into the second quarter. The Sabercats opened the second quarter with a row reducing the Trojan lead to five. This would be the closest result that would be for the rest of the game after Trinity withdrew, after that row with an 11-0 lead in the standings. After the break, the Trojan dominance continued, scoring another 24 points and nearly doubling the Sabercats, 62-33 at the end of the quarter. Taylor Hibicke led by 10 points and six rebounds while Alina Jahnke added eight more points for their growing lead. In the fourth quarter, Trinity went on to win with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. The Trojans held control under the basket with 40 rebounds in total overnight, scoring 20 points from second chances. Hibicke won another double-double after scoring 20 points and 12 rebounds. Additional game notes Monday’s victory brings the series against Maranatha Baptist to 7-0 in favor of Trinity. They will meet again later this season.

Taylor Hibicke wins another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She also had a high season with 4 steals

wins another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She also had a high season with 4 steals Alina Jahnke posted her second best game of the year with 19 points. The record of career assists was also set by the elderly woman from Borkum, Germany with 4 assists

posted her second best game of the year with 19 points. The record of career assists was also set by the elderly woman from Borkum, Germany with 4 assists Ashley Geisler earns high career results in jumps (5), assists (2) and steals (1) Next The Trojans (5-5) travel to Chicago, Illinois on Saturday afternoon as they visit the Cougars of Saint Xavier University in their next conference match. The announcement is scheduled for 13:00 CT at Shannon Center with the game being broadcast LIVE on the Cougars athletics website. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU women’s basketball news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media Facebook – Trinity International Atletics Tweet – @TIUBasketball_W @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

