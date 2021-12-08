Op-Ed: Omicron is already in the US, so why do we have a travel ban in South Africa?

While world scientists are trying to discover the internal functions of Omicron variants, not enough people are talking about the elephant in the room: the travel ban in South Africa that remains in force.

When South African scientists identified a new variant of the coronavirus in their own country, the Biden administration’s immediate response was to ban travel by eight. African countries: South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. At that time, only two of the countries South Africa and Botswana there were confirmed cases. And a week after the South African report, the news blew it up Europe had confirmed cases before South Africa identified the variant.

Last week, Biden announced new ones travel rules to help protect Americans, but did not mention lifting the travel ban from South Africa, although the variant has now been discovered in dozens of places, including the US ban also excludes American citizens and permanent residents, which is clearly discriminatory for Africans. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Bidens’s chief medical adviser, acknowledged this he feels very bad regarding the restrictions, which the US is considering and he hopes to be able to remove them within a fairly reasonable period of time.

This overrun in response to the pandemic was a fruitless attempt to keep out the Omicron variant, the first case in the US was reported in California on December 1st. And it shows again the harmful and persistent stereotypes of Africa that can do great damage.

For generations, many foreigners have seen the continent as a homogeneous land of people whose lives have been ravaged by stereotypes of hunger, war and disease perpetuated by the Western media. emphasizing African conflict and corruption. Only in recent decades has there been a shift towards a new one Growing Africa narrative, with Africans regaining their stories and ownership of their economic growth.

Now, however, South Africa has become a Turkish head in the last chapter of COVID-19.

Outside the US, countries in Europe, Middle East AND Asia closed their borders to South African travelers. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, soon rebuked global leaders for their discrimination. Instead of acknowledging the ingenuity of the South African scientists who identified the new variant, the US and others chose to isolate the South African region.

Stopping travel from a wide area of ​​Africa feeds the only story that novelist Chimamanda Adichie warned in her famous speech about the dangers of telling a simplified narrative about the continent. Many people still think of Africa as a single country, defined by the poorest people in the world. Despite recent African nations economic growth and positive portrayals in popular culture, travel bans reinforce the old view that Africa is a inferior place to be avoided.

From the beginning, the pandemic has been associated with nationalism and racism, by Trump inspires fear of Chinese virus to local authorities in Guangzhou, China are forcing Africans from their homes reportedly amid fears of COVID. The Biden administration could have set a good example of working productively with South Africa, Africa’s third largest economy, and its neighbors, in sharing valuable public health information globally.

Instead, our leaders missed a key opportunity to give South Africa the credit it deserved by changing the stereotypical narrative.

As the pandemic has shown the world, we are all together in this. Instead of distancing ourselves from each new case or variant, countries should come together to develop a coordinated global response that provides faster and equitable access to vaccines, combined with adequate vaccine tracking and mandates, especially as the population large number of unvaccinated people make it easier COVID to change to new variants and Omicron. Currently, only 11% of the population in Africa has received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 72% in the US and Canada and 63% in Europe.

Now that the variant has reached America, it is up to the US to set the record by immediately lifting the meaningless travel ban in South Africa. Help tell a new story that rejects racism to praise South Africans for their efforts to protect not just their country but all of humanity. This is an attitude that other countries would do well to imitate in the midst of a global crisis.

April L. Raphiou is communications director at the Duke Center for International Development at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.